64th season underway at Ransomville Speedway

The gates swung open Friday night to start the 64th season of racing at Ransomville Speedway as VP Small Engine Fuels presented the racing program.
Last year's Krown Undercoating Modified champion, Mat Williamson from St. Catharines, Ontario, won the 358 Modified feature event; Newfane's Scott Kerwin won the Investor’s Service Sportsman feature; Josh Pangrazio from Oakfield picked up the win in the KiPo Motors Street Stocks feature; Chris Leone from Niagara Falls held on to win the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature; and Colby Adamczak from Akron won the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature.
Ryan Susice and Gary Lindberg set the front row for the Krown Undercoating Modified feature with the lead duo pulling away from Chad Brachmann, James Sweeting, Erick Rudolph and Williamson. Robbie Johnston slowed on the front straightaway to bring out the race's first caution on lap six. The restart would see Williamson take off and move from sixth to fourth after passing Rudolph and Brachmann. Williamson would then pass Sweeting to move into third place.
On a lap 17 restart, contact was made with the front row, resulting in Susice hitting the front stretch wall. Lindberg was sent to the rear of the field due to the contact with Susice. Then under the red flag, Lindberg drove and stopped his car at the flag stand and as he drove under red flag conditions, he was told over the one-way radio to take his car to the pits for the duration of the event. Susice was able to rejoin the field after making a pit visit.
As a result, the 2021 track champions Williamson and Rudolph led the field back to the green flag. Over the remaining 13 laps, Williamson and Rudolph would pull away from the field and it would be Williamson collecting the win. Brachmann, Sweeting and Mike Bowman completed the top five.
Kerwin and Brett Senek brought the Investor’s Service Sportsman to the green flag with Kerwin getting the lead over Senek, Cam Tuttle, Dylan Duhow and Derek Wagner. Kerwin would start to pull away from the field and had over a 1.5-second advantage before the race’s first caution on lap eight as Jordan Moden suffered a flat right rear tire. Kerwin would jump back in the lead on the restart with Senek and Tuttle pulling away from Wagner and James Friesen. Kerwin would pull away from the field to pick up the win.
Dan Schulz and Randy Zimmerman set the pace in the KiPo Motors Street Stock feature with Schulz showing the way and Pangrazio quickly taking over second and beginning to reel him in. Joey Zimmerman spun on lap three to bring out the caution with Simon Bissell also getting collected. The restart would see Pangrazio pull the slider to take over the lead with Pete Stefanski battling with Schulz for second. The lead duo would battle for several laps, with Schulz regaining the lead and then Pangrazio would regain the top spot. A late-race caution would bunch the field up, with Pangrazio being able to pull away to pick up the win.
Based on their qualifying results, Curtis Rung and Leone were on the front row for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature with Leone in the lead ahead of Cole Susice. Off a lap three restart, Leone and Susice would pull away from the field, including a battle between Dave Dussault and Brad Whiteside. Whiteside would take second from Susice and then go after Leone for the lead. Susice would pull into the pits on lap nine, surrendering the third position. Leone and Whiteside would pull away from the field, battling for the lead and the win. Leone would hold on for first.
Greenley George and Noah Mamo shared the front row for the Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman feature, and it was Mamo showing the way. Adamczak would take the lead away from Mamo off a lap six restart and go on to collect the victory to start the 2022 season.
Next Friday, Mark Cerrone Inc. will present a full card of racing featuring the Krown Undercoating Modifieds, Investor’s Service Sportsman, KiPo Motors Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman. Pit gates will open at 5 p.m., grandstands follow at 6 and racing is scheduled to begin at 7:15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.