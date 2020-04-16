WHEATFIELD — Sports clocks throughout Western New York and beyond have stopped, but not because of any coach's timeout, or someone running out of bounds, or errant pass, turnover, goal, nor God-forbid, an injury.
Those are just some of the many things that Bill Austin's used to seeing as the trusted clock operator at Starpoint High School sporting events for nearly half a century. If anyone outside of coaches and administrators at Starpoint has any unique perspective on the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on scholastic athletics, it would be the man retired Spartans' athletics director Tom Sarkovics described this week as, “a loyal Spartan.”
“Bill came on the scene here early on in my career and as soon as he could, he started to work the clocks at games and he's been doing it ever since,” Sarkovics said.
“He's a loyal Spartan, that's for sure. He's a guy I was always able to count on to be there when I needed him. It's hard to find people like him who are as reliable. Wrestling, basketball, football — you name it. If there's a clock, he's running it.”
Technically, Austin started running clocks and/or scoreboards in the spring of 1972 while still in high school, as the junior varsity baseball manager for then coach Sarkovics, who retired as AD after 50 years.
“That was right around his first year as a coach,” Austin said. “I wasn't an athlete, but I loved my school and I wanted to stay involved. When I first started, things were a lot different than they are today, obviously. They had this baseball scoreboard like the old one at Fenway Park in Boston, where you slide the individual numbers in a slot. I did that, then I started running the clock at basketball games. This was the old clock that didn't display the tenths of a second, so it would go ‘three, two, one’ and then the buzzer would go off. There was no half a second left in the game or anything like that.”
Austin, a 1975 graduate of Starpoint, proved his reliability and dependability immediately and soon started helping with the scoreboard at football games, while also working as the manager in basketball and baseball under then AD Hal Ruppert.
Girls basketball games soon became part of Austin's scorekeeping resume and today Austin says he's seen every sport at Starpoint with the exception of girls tennis. His career number are staggering, having taken in almost 5,000 sporting matches involving Starpoint sports. Most of those games he's been on the clock. Those stats include 550 Spartans football games and almost 2,500 boys and girls basketball games and 2,000-plus wrestling matches.
Austin says he feels tremendous empathy for the high school seniors affected by the pandemic and their families who were looking forward to great things this spring.
“Its a shame, especially for the high school seniors that are missing their senior year of sports,” Austin said.
“Some will be effected more than others. Some of the seniors will be losing out on an opportunity to earn a scholarship because you're not being seen. For some families that's scholarship money they were hoping could help with college. Sports, many times, does lead to scholarships and partial scholarships to all levels of college.
“Sports is such an integral part of every day life. People love to watch the NFL and major league baseball and now we've already had 25 days without any real sports to watch. It's awful,” said Austin, a former Niagara County corrections officer.
Austin gained national attention briefly in 2005 while working part-time as a security guard at Buffalo Bills home games. Bills' wide receiver Lee Evans hauled in a 29-yard touchdown pass from J.P Losman. Evans struck Austin, standing in back of the end zone with 8:16 remaining in the third quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Austin was lauded on ESPN and other sports networks because he was struck while facing the crowd as he was instructed, with his back to the play, scanning the stands for signs of possible trouble.
It's difficult picking “all-time” great games, teams and players at Starpoint, but Austin did mention a memorable Niagara-Orleans League wrestling match in the 1980s involving Bill Nye of the Spartans.
“Bill was losing 5-2 to a kid from Akron with less than 10 seconds to go in the match. All of a sudden, Bill reversed the guy put him on his back and won, 6-5, to become a league champion. I'll never forget that,” Austin said.
“The two best athletes I ever saw were Anne Rizzo (1982) and Rob Housler (1985). That 1984 Starpoint football team was the best. They would have won the state title that year, but the tournament didn't go that far, back then. They were so good. During that season we were undefeated and so was Wilson. There was probably 2,000 people at that week four or five regular-season game that year. Starpoint was losing 21-12 and came back to win, 40-21. We beat Cassadaga Valley for the sectional championship at New Era Field, 52-6.”
Named the Niagara PAL Sportsperson of the year in 2011, Austin has worked as a local baseball umpire for 35 years.
“I'm just a huge Starpoint fan and have had pleasure over the years of meeting thousands of student athletes, many of whom I'm still friends with today, referees and coaches, whom I call friends to this day, as well as sports writers and others in the media,” Austin said.
“My wife is still five years from retirement, so my plan is getting to 50 years running the clock. Vinny (Starpoint's new AD Vinny Del’Oso) has been a tremendous asset to this district and I appreciate his support. And Sark is one of the best people I've ever known.”
Follow veteran Lockport sports writer and editor John D'Onofrio on Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
