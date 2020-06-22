Most things will be very different in just a few more months for Lockport High School's all-everything senior Jasmine White, but she's headed to a place called “Wilson” after all, so in a sense, she can always feel a little closer to her Niagara County roots.
Winner of the 2019-20 Fred B. Case Memorial Award as the Female Athlete of the Year at LHS, White will continue her basketball career beginning this fall at Division 2 Barton University in Wilson, N.C.
Jas, the daughter of Andre Akin and Geraldine White-Akin, was known throughout her athlete career at LHS as more than just an outstanding, tenacious athlete who played every game as if it were her last, but she was also one of the hardest-working and one of the most competitive ever to don a blue and gold uniform.
“Jas has been a phenomenal athlete throughout her entire LHS career,” said Lions athletics director Todd Sukdolak. “She was a multi-sport athlete who excelled in everything she tried. She was also very competitive. She always had a desire to be a winner. And she was.”
One of the things that makes her most proud about winning the award as top female athlete is that her mom won the exact same award at LHS in 1996. In fact, Jas' name is on the same row as her mom's.
“I love my family. I mean, if you could see them (laughing), they're wrestling right now,” Jas said by phone during an interview last week. “They're goofing off. When you grow up around positive people that have been through it, I think you start to pick up some of those positive traits and it helps you get through struggles or people doubting you.”
Sports has been an integral part of the Akin household throughout her life and basketball was a big one from the start, especially when you consider that her dad once played against collegiate hoops legend Christian Laettner and her mom once went up against Shamika Holdsclaw, considered by some as the greatest women's hoops player of all time. Both parents are proud to say that they held their own, considering who they were playing against.
In her freshman year, Lady Lions girls basketball coach Karen Catalano moved White up to varsity and by the end of the season she had earned a starting position. When Joe Catalano took over as Lady Lions coach, White helped lead her team to the Niagara Frontier League hardwood championship in her junior year.
“That game, when we beat Ken East to win the NFL championship, I remember being so nervous because they were a great team, but I can never forget the look on coach's face when we won,” Jasmine said.
“I was so happy for him because — Joe Catalano, Karen Catalano. When it comes to basketball, it's been the Catalanos and my parents all my life. I can't remember anyone else.”
A First Team All-NFL selection in her junior and senior years, White also earned All-Western New York honors, tourney sportsmanship awards.
“I learned how to play basketball through playing against boys growing up playing in different leagues and tournaments,” Jasmine said. “When you're playing those types of 3-on-3 tournaments, it allows you to be more free and make your own plays. It makes you smarter on the court and helps you to figure out your strengths and weaknesses. Playing in those tournaments gave me more confidence.”
Besides basketball, White also enjoyed running track and playing volleyball.
“I never played volleyball a day in my life before I started in seventh grade,” Jasmine said. “Back then, I did not ever think that I would make it this far.”
Like other sports, Jasmine improved quickly at volleyball and by the time she was a freshman, she got moved up to varsity by head coach Kim Lockie.
“Someone got hurt and she looked over at us on the bench and she chose me to go in. I was like, ‘Oh, no,’ but I ended up playing right side and I did well,” Jasmine said. This past season, White was named to the All-NFL First Team and was an All-Western New York volleyball selection.
“Coach Lockie and coach (Steve) Kojsza taught me so much,” Jasmine said.
A natural all-around athlete, the 5-11 White also competed in a variety of events in both indoor and outdoor track.
“I initially went into indoor track wanting to do the long and triple jumps, so I could work on that for the outdoor season, but coach (Josh) Jablonski looked at my sprint times and said, ‘You're the second fastest girl on the team. There's no way you're just doing long and triple,’ so he threw me in the 55 dash,” Jasmine said.
“I won my first heat, so then he put me in the 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 relays,” she said.
Jas went on to break school records in the indoor triple jump (34 feet, 3 inches) last year, as well as school record breaking 4-by-100 and 4-by-200 relays.
In outdoor track, Jasmine said she competed in “everything.” Her goal this year was the break the school's 4-by-100 relay record with her teammates Mikayla Kurbs, Kahniya James and Alea Li.
She wished to thank her track coaches Jablonski, Tim Willett and Miles Patterson for their help and encouragement.
Besides her parents and siblings, Jasmine wished to thank her “God-given brothers,” Jaceary Menes and Keyun Hamilton for their continued support.
“Sports was always a calling for me,” Jasmine said. “Growing up, when your mom and dad played sports, by the time you get to high school, especially when you have older siblings who've already done it, you're kind of born to do it.”
