Play ball! never meant more to two Western New York sports-starved cities.
Two prestigious local youth baseball organizations — AnJo (St. Anthony's & St. Joseph's) in Lockport and CYAA (Cayuga Youth Athletic Association) in Niagara Falls will begin their 2020 league seasons in less than a month.
This week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that "low-risk" youth sports will be allowed to resume as of July 6 in regions that have entered Phase Three of the statewide recovery process in dealing with the deadly, worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. The low-risk pool does not include high school sports, according to Dr. Robert Zayas, president of New York State Public High School Athletic Association.
Madonna Walker, vice-president of AnJo Baseball in Lockport, said after meeting this week, the AnJo league is formally announcing that all divisions, including Instructional, Rookie, American and National, will begin their seasons on July 11th at various times and fields in an effort to maintain social distancing guidelines.
"AnJo is excited for all the youth of Lockport to be able to get out and play ball,” Mrs. Walker said. “Our motto is 'Play hard, have fun' and that takes on special meaning as we start to slowly open up New York state and allow for the youth to become active again.”
You can register online today for AnJo Baseball at anjobaseball.org. In person registration will be available from 6 to 8 p.m. this Monday and Wednesday at the AnJo Complex on Davison Road, near the snack shack.
“At this time we are looking for sponsors for each team in the league,” Mrs. Walker said. If interested, contact her at madonnaleo@gmail.com or call 418-3650.
“Youth activities not only teach the skills of the game, but also include developing social and emotional skills,” she added. “As always, our main concern is for the safety of our players and families and we will adhere to all the guidelines given by the state. We look forward to seeing everyone on the fields!"
Hundreds of players in the Cayuga Youth Athletic Association (comprising 18 teams a year ago) will begin league play on July 20, it was announced Wednesday by George Zemla, CYAA president.
In-person registrations will begin this Monday for interested players ages 4-19. Divisions include Instructional, Rookie, Boys Minors Baseball and Girls Minors Softball, Boys Majors Baseball, Girls Majors Softball, Boys Seniors Baseball and Girls Senior Softball. Travel teams include the Cayuga Gamblers and the Cayuga Heat.
CYAA baseball and softball registrations will take place from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays; and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays at the CYAA Complex, 1043 93rd St., Niagara Falls. All registrations will be conducted using proper social distancing guidelines.
“We're excited,” Zemla said. “We'll be up and running shortly. We're looking to start league play on July 20, which gives us time to go through the registration process, put kids on teams, getting uniforms and going from there.”
The CYAA baseball commissioner is Wally Dean. The CYAA softball commissioner is Maria Slaviski.
Long-time AnJo player Colin Fragale is one of the happiest ones for those younger players who will now get an opportunity to play baseball this summer.
“I'm definitely disappointed that I didn't get to play baseball my senior year, especially since our team had great expectations and potential,” said Fragale, Lockport's starting first baseman said.
“However, I understand that sacrifices sometimes need to be made and missing baseball did not take away from the great experience I had all four years of high school.”
The sports news in the Empire State continues to improve daily. Earlier this week, Cuomo approved a United States Tennis Association plan to host the 2020 U.S. Open and 2020 Western & Southern Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Mike Dowse, USTA executive director, praised the governor for allowing this state to host the U.S. Open.
”We recognize the tremendous responsibility and we will do so in the safest manner possible, mitigating all potential risks,” Dowse said. “Being able to hold these events in 2020 is a boost for the City of New York and the entire tennis landscape.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.