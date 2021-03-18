AMHERST — So close. So very close.
Riley Andzel scored a natural hat trick as No. 6 Hamburg/Eden/West Seneca upset No.3 Niagara County 3-2 in a Section VI quarterfinal game Thursday at the Northtown Center.
It was part of a Western New York girls varsity ice hockey Federation playoff triple header. The win vaults HEWS into next Tuesday's semifinals where it'll play No. 2 Clarence/Amherst/Sweet Home. CASH punched it's ticket with a 4-1 win over No. 7 Kenmore/Grand Island in the opening game.
HEWS entered the game on one day's rest after a 10-day Covid-19 pause forced them to play three games in three days to complete its schedule. HEWS lost all three of those games, including an overtime heartbreaker to Kenmore/Grand Island Tuesday night.
NiCo coach Greg Grosskopf said he fully expected HEWS to come in as a hungry and dangerous team.
Knowing NEWS was mentally and physically exhausted, it was key for the Warriors to strike first, as goals by Natalie O'Brien and Skylar Berube gave them a 2-0 advantage after one period.
But the Warriors could not sustain the lead. HEWS played desperate hockey for the next two periods, as they seemed to take out every ounce of frustration they had been feeling.
Andzel scored twice in the in second period, then netted the game winner at the 14:10 mark of the third period.
"They looked like a team that has nothing to lose," Grosskopf said. "They were coming out flying. I thought they played a great game. They took away space. They forechecked hard. They beat us up on the forecheck. They played a pretty strong game and had a lot more energy than I thought they would. They played a good game and hats off to them for getting the victory."
Obviously this wasn't the ending the Warriors wanted, but after they decompress from the emotion of the moment, Grosskopf is hopeful the girls will take pride in how far they came this season.
They finished with a 4-3 record in regular season play and their 12 points landed them in the top half of the league for the first time in their three-year existence. O'Brien, Madison Mallone and Kayla Persinger all finished in the top-10 in scoring.
"Part of our goals this year was finish in the top half of the league, have a winning record, which we did," Grosskopf said. "Have a few girls in the top 10 in scoring, which we did. So we had a great season. We had a good run this year but we came up a little short at the end. I told our seniors you're leaving behind a legacy. From where we were year one, to where we are now, is night and day. And that has a lot to do with where the seniors took us."
Co-captains Natalie O'Brien and Amanda Jackson have lived and breathed this program since day one. From circulating sign up sheets at school, to attending BOE meetings as they lobbied for a team. NiCo means the world to them.
So it was a very emotional goodbye.
"Right at the buzzer it was like that's it. That's all. It was just like it got cut off too soon," O'Brien said.
"It was more gut-wrenching than any other experience I've ever had in hockey because we worked so hard to get this and it ended way too soon. For me and Amanda, we were always kind of the people the team relied on to get stuff done when they needed it. When we needed momentum shifts, me and Amanda would get that done. We did all we could today. They got a couple bounces that we didn't get."
