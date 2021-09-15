Area Roundup: Brachmann, Pangrazio win at Ransomville

Sanborn native Chad Brachmann and Oakfield's Josh Pangrazio were the big winners Friday night as SANY New York, Faery’s Concrete and Buffalo Auto Auction presented the racing program at Ransomville Speedway, taking the checkered in the PA 358 Outlaw Modifieds and Mateo Hope Memorial, repectively.
North Tonawanda's Dave DiPietro won his second Sportsman feature of the season in the first Sportsman/Novice Shootout of 2021 and Ryan Plante from Cheektowaga won his second Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock feature of the season as $2,407 was raised for suicide awareness.
Allan Wills and Brachmann were on the front row for the Outlaw Modifieds with Brachmann taking the lead and Wills, Greg Martin, Jeremiah Shingledecker and James Sweeting racing in the top five. Brachmann checked out on the field as by lap five with a full straightaway lead over Wills. Martin and Sweeting battled for third and fourth after passing Shingledecker before the race's halfway point.
Sweeting would complete the pass on lap 18 exiting turn two to take over third place. The caution would come out with five laps remaining as Brachmann and Shannon Whaley made contact in turn three while the leader negotiated lap traffic. Brachmann had a seven second lead over the field and would pull away from Sweeting to pick up the win.
The Mateo Hope Memorial for the Street Stocks would see Mike Childrose and Chip Wood bring the 24-car field to the green flag with 2021 Genesee track champion Bill Taylor taking over the lead. Childrose, Dennis Cummings, Dan Schulz and Wood raced in the top five. Schulz would take over third from Childrose before Jacob Vick spun in turn one to bring out the race’s first caution on lap three. On the restart, Taylor and Schulz would take off with John Zimmerman, Pangrazio and Brandon Sherwood inside the top five.
Chris Dziomba spun in turn three to bring out the caution on lap six, with Pete Pieczynski involved. On the restart, Pangrazio would pass Zimmerman to move into third and then would go around Schulz for second. Zimmerman and Phil Schepis would tangle in turn one to bring out the third caution of the event on lap seven. The restart would see Taylor and Pangrazio on the front row with Pangrazio taking the lead and Zimmerman, Schulz and Sherwood in the top five.
Schulz would go three-wide with Taylor and Zimmerman to take over second on lap 10, with Pangrazio showing the way. Taylor would regain the runner-up position on lap 11. Sherwood’s top-five run would come to an end on lap 12 as he pulled into the infield. Zach Walsh would enter the top five on lap 13 after starting 15th on the grid. Pangrazio would lead Taylor, Schulz, Zimmerman and Walsh at the halfway point. Marcus Springer spun in turn two to slow the field down with nine laps remaining, erasing Pangrazio’s 1.7-second lead. Pangrazio and Taylor would pull away on the restart and Pangrazio would go on to collect the victory.
The first Investor’s Service Sportsman/Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman Shootout of the season was brought to the green flag by Brian Harris and DiPietro, with DiPietro in the lead. Derek Wagner, Cam Tuttle and Zach George raced in positions three through five early in the 25-lap feature. Tuttle would pass Harris to take over second on lap three and would start to reel in DiPietro. As DiPietro, Tuttle, and Wagner pulled away from the field, Scott Kerwin would enter the top five after passing George and would battle with BrianHarris for fourth place.
Tuttle would close the gap on DiPietro as the leaders battled with lap traffic at the midway point. Wagner would close the gap on the lead duo as the leaders hit heavy lap traffic with less than 10 laps remaining. Wagner would take over second as Tuttle had issues negotiating lap traffic. Colby Adamczak spun after going in the moat on the front straightway with four laps remaining. The late-race restart would see Wagner challenge DiPietro, with Tuttle, George and Kerwin running right behind. DiPietro would pull away from Wagner to score the win, his second of the season.
Cole Susice and Nick Tarnowski brought the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks to the green flag for their 15-lap feature event with Susice showing the way from his pole position. Plante would battle with Susice for the lead on lap two, with Tarnowski, Chris Miller and Jeffery Wynes inside the top five. Plante would go to the outside and would take over the lead on lap six. Plante would pull away from Susice in the second half of the feature distance and go on to score the win, his second of the season. Susice, Tarnowski, Miller and Wynes would complete the top five.
The final racing event of the 2021 season will take place Friday as Bailey Brothers Landscaping presents the annual King of the Hill for the Street Stocks. The King of the Hill will see the Hobby Stocks from Outlaw and Land of Legends Raceway join the KiPo Chevrolet Street Stocks.
Also returning to Ransomville for the first time since 2009, the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints will take centerstage. The Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stock track championship will be decided as well, while the second Sportsman/Novice Shootout will take place.
The entire racing program will be streamed live on www.dirttrackdigest.tv with pit gates opening at 5 p.m., grandstands at 6 and racing getting underway at 7:15.
FOOTBALL
Cataract Little Loop
• Avier Mallory rushed for 257 yards and four touchdowns behind the offensive line of Tinaeya Champainge, Dawayne Ollison, Gavin Hardy, Ramir Matthew and Jayden Hedgemon at the 11U Steelers beat South Buffalo on Saturday, 30-12. Shiah Kennedy ran for two conversions, Reggie McCreary legged in another and Myrell Brundidge found Daron Fair for the other.
Brudidge led he defense with seven tackles. DaWayne Ollison and Fair chipped in five each. Javon Ellison played well in the defensive backfield with four pass breakups.
The Steelers will host West Seneca at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Ruth Nicoletti Field.
• The 9U All-Stars ran for over 460 yards behind linemen Nakeenin Bryant, Rodrigues Burton, Aiden Greenawalt, Joe Johnson, Nyshawn Wells, James Howard and Ayden Harris in a 34-6 win over South Buffalo on Saturday. Marquan Myles had 176 yards, scoring on runs of 80 and 60 yards; Jeremiah Purdy had 138 with 80- and 15-yard touchdowns; and Khavon King had 108, including a 78-yard TD.
Defensively, Howard and Burton each had four sacks. Javion Carr-Smith, Javaris Price and Darryl Dennis led the way with four tackles apiece.
The All-Stars are home Saturday, hosting West Seneca at 12:30 p.m. at Ruth Nicoletti Field.
GOLF
Gothic Hill GC
Tom Ross got a hole-in-one on No. 5 using a pitching wedge. He was playing with Todd Fisher, Bill Fisher and Mark March.
River Oaks GC
Chris Martinek and Keith Zahner won the Fall Member-Guest on Saturday, shooting a 67 in a two-man best ball shamble.
Flight winners were: 1 — Lou Genovese and Marc Richel, 68; 2 — John Maddock and John Burns, 69; 3 — Tom Bagley and Jeff Bagley, 67; and 4 — Jason Dombrowski and Richard Full, 69.
