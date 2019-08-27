Area Roundup: Derby week at the Big R

Ransomville Speedway is set to crown its open-wheeled track champions this Friday night as Hy-Tech Concrete, Lawns Unlimited, National Maintenance Contracting Company, WNY Heroes and Busch Beer present the final night of points for the Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds, Investor’s Service Sportsman and Stevenson’s Hardware Novice Sportsman plus a 4/6-Cylinder demolition derby.
Triple T Auto Parts and Ransomville have put up $1,000 for the driver that can get their car to survive the demolition derby on the front straightaway following the conclusion of the racing program. Second place will take home $300 with $100 for the third place finisher.
The 358 Modified season has had a number of memorable moments and thrilling races thanks to a season-long battle between Erick Rudolph and Mat Williamson. Rudolph and Williamson have been going head-to-head all season at the “Big R” and at dirt tracks across the northeast. Add into the mix some impressive runs by Mike Bowman, Chad Brachmann, Ryan Susice, Gary Lindbeg and Pete Bicknell and the “Big R” has one of the most impressive weekly 358 classes in DIRTCar.
They will close out their regular season this Friday with a 40-lap, $2,000-to-win season finale. Rudolph has a 27-point lead over Williamson going into this final race as he looks to win his second-straight 358 Modified crown. He increased that lead last Friday thanks to his fifth win of the season with Williamson finishing second.
Both drivers racked up additional accolades this past weekend as Rudolph clinched the Modified championship at Utica-Rome Speedway on Sunday while Williamson was busy winning the 75-lap, $4,000-to-win Pete Coso Memorial at Humberstone.
The race for the Investor’s Service Sportsman title is even closer as defending champion Brett Senek leads Derek Wagner by 13 points going into their final weekly points race. Just like Rudolph and Williamson, Senek and Wagner have seen plenty side-by-side action against each other this season, and have combined to win six out of the 11 races run this year.
The closest championship battle at Ransomville is in the Stevenson’s Hardware Novice Sportsman with Butch Zimmerman leading Mike Martin by just two points. Martin took a chunk out of Zimmerman’s lead last Friday when he recorded his first win of the season. Bubby Pawlak still has a shot at the title as well, but trails Zimmerman by 34 points.
The Ki-Po Chevrolet Street Stocks and Gippster’s Collision Mini Stocks will also be in action on Friday night.
The reschedule foot races for kids and adults will take place during intermission. Prizes will be awarded for the fast runners.
Pit gates will open at 5 p.m. with grandstands opening at 6 p.m. Racing starts at 7:15 p.m.
BOWLING
Rapids Bowling Center
Niagara Wheatfield sophomore Derek Carr won the Rapids sponsored no-tap charity tournament, which benefited Help and Hope for Homeless, Inc. Carr topped the field with an 876 set, throwing games of 276, 300 and 300. Thirty-five of his 36 first balls went for strikes under the special no-tap scoring system.
Other standouts on the men's side were: Dave Nardozzi 230-300-278-808, Nick Porkzyk 300-243-263-806, Gary Wilcox 234-265-300-799, Joe Schnadel 257-265-275-797, Rick Baldwin 209-278-266-753, Craig Branch 278-254-721, Dennis Milleville 253-272-713, Walt Kendzia 243-225,-242-710, Vern Ross 226-253-675, Steve Domaradzki 280-667, Arnie Porter 200-244-632, and 11-year-old Drew Carr 201-212-577.
Meg Maranto led the women with scores of 241 and 265 in a 660, followed by Kat Segovia (250-603) and Niagara Falls High School bowler Alissa Cessna (244-592).
FOOTBALL
NEYSA JV
The Niagara Falls Jr. Football Club Corbras, sponsored by the Niagara Falls Police Club, opened their regular season with a 26-14 win over the TTFA Bills.
Nathan Malaney and Quarry Mason rushed for two touchdowns each, Gavin Maines, John Smith and Daniel Nicoletti anchored a defense that forced four fumbles.
GOLF
Hyde Park GC
Pam Casero won Flight A of the Tuesday Hyde Park Ladies 18-Hole Golf League in stroke play with a 64, while Lee Adriatico (62) and Mary Ann Storr (67) took flights B and C.
Adele Berty took A in the weekly tournament with a 33. Barbara Fallon (23) and Henrie Ingham (39) won B and C.
Niagara Falls CC
Roger Hood and Chris Borgatti teamed up to win the 2019 Toby Lyons Invitationals, posting scores of 64 and 105 for a 169 total.
Flight winners were as follows: 1st — Paul Kudela & Marc, Sott, 169; 2nd — John Blazick & Ken Blazick, 171; 3rd — Anthony Casero & Garren Reisweber, 174; 4th — Kevin Mislin & Angelo Veanes, 177; 5th — Bhupen Mepani & Jay Mepani, 174; 6th — Jeff Stravino & Tim Noonan, 172; 7th — Rob Jackel & Nick Alati, 178; and 8th — Mike McDonald & George Smutko, 181.
