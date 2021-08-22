Barberic looking to lead UB to new heights in final season

A promising spring seeded a summer of discontent for the Buffalo women’s soccer team. The bitterness has fermented in the Bulls’ drive to harvest a championship season.
“We felt we were deserving of playing for a championship in the spring,” said Marcy Barberic, the Grand Islander this week named as one of 59 players on the national watch list for the Hermann Trophy presented by the Missouri Athletic Club to the best player in NCAA women’s soccer.
Barberic was awarded Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Year, All-Midwest Region, and second-team All-American (the first in UB’s history) for her abbreviated senior season. She scored nine goals in eight games, ranking third in the country in per-game scoring for the Bulls, who at 6-1-1 boasted the best winning percentage in school history, as well as the MAC. But pandemic restrictions and rulebook red tape denied UB a chance to play for the conference title.
“We are using what happened in the spring as motivation for the fall,” Barberic said. “We want that same energy, and hopefully we’ll have a better ending.”
UB brings back 22 players, including every goal scorer and All-MAC goalkeeper Emily Kelly (Wilson), and was installed as the favorite in the preseason poll of MAC coaches. UB returned from a season-opening loss at West Virginia to beat Niagara on Sunday, 5-1.
Barberic and the Bulls were vocal in their dejection after being left out of the spring postseason, and they successfully lobbied the MAC to reinstate its championship tournament for this season.
“I’m so proud of my team and my program for speaking out about it,” Barberic said. “I really do think that we played a role in getting the tournament back. It’s a more fair way to allow the players to decide the championship on the field, not around a conference table. And it’s not only going to benefit us, it’s going to benefit every other team in the MAC that could be in that position.”
“That empty feeling we had in the spring,” lingers, UB coach Shawn Burke said, “I’d be lying if I said I don’t think our players and our staff don’t have a chip on our shoulder. It’s sitting there as a motivation tool, but it’s not something we need to talk about anymore. We have a season ahead of us we have to concentrate on, and nobody else feels sorry for us.”
Prolific in her summer stint playing for FC Buffalo’s inaugural women’s team, Barberic is pursuing a master’s degree in student affairs in higher education while taking advantage of NCAA allowances for an additional season of eligibility. She is one of three graduate students on the UB roster that also has eight seniors.
“We are absolutely spoiled to have them back for that fifth year,” Burke said. “You can’t put a value on experience. And with Marcy, she hit that peak in her traditional senior year, and knowing she is only going to get better is a huge luxury for us.”
After filling in on defense as a freshman, Barberic enters her final season among the top 10 on UB’s all-time list with 23 goals and 58 points.
“You have to give her a ton of credit because every single year she evaluates and looks at what she can do to be better,” Burke said. “She took a huge step last year. She’s always been athletic and skillful, but she wasn’t always a lethal goal scorer and clinical finisher. She has really taken pride in honing her craft.”
The only MAC player to receive preseason consideration for the MAC Hermann Trophy, Barberic leads a UB team with aspirations to go further than any in school history.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster for our team to be picked first and to get this recognition,” Barberic said. “And we use it as motivation to hold ourselves accountable and to prove to everyone that we can go out and do it on the field.”
