Barone, Brenon team up again for summer league title

North Tonawanda's Ciara Barone and Pendleton's Jada Brenon have a pretty good summer story to tell their friends when they get back to college.
The two former Nichols School hockey standouts and longtime best friends helped their team, the Bentleys, capture the championship of the Women's Buffalo Hockey League on Aug. 8 at HarborcCnter.
The WBHL is a nine-week long summer league that brings together some of the best high school, college and post-collegiate players in Western New York.
The Bentleys were a combo of girls who played for Nichols and the Niagara Jr. Purple Eagles travel program.
After four consecutive years of being the runners up, lifting that championship trophy meant a lot to Barone and Brenon.
"It's one of my favorite things about playing in this league because when we graduated (we thought) you're never gonna play with these girls again," Brenon said. "The WBHL kind of gave us the opportunity to be on the ice together again. ... And the core of our team has been doing this since the league started five years ago and we lost in the championship every year.
"So to be able to win this year (is special) because the majority of them are going into their senior year (of college) so I don't know if they're gonna play next year. So having that Cup for them is super special."
Barone agreed.
"I look forward going to WBHL every week," she said. "I miss playing with my teammates so much. ... It's definitely special to win after losing the last three, four years to the older girls."
There were definitely plenty of smiles over the course of the season, but not just because they were winning.
For the Niagara County duo, the smiles that meant the most were created by simply being together and catching up with each other.
"It's great," Barone said. "Me and Jada have been best friends for, I don't even know how long. Our Niagara team is so close. We were so close my senior year of high school. It was like a family. Just being around them, it was like a breath of fresh air."
After years of travel hockey and four years together playing for Nichols, Brenon and Barone forged the kind of bond that you don't see every day. Their friendship that saw them stand by each other's side through the best and worst of times as they saw each other literally every day.
But life took them down different roads as they ended up playing for different schools: Brenon, who plays goalie, went to Holy Cross while Barone, a forward, headed to Providence.
"Whenever we can be on the same ice together, it's super special," Brenon said. "Playing against each other in college, I know it's not the same. ... Being able to play on the same team again is kinda fun cause then she's not scoring on me, she's scoring in the other team."
While it's sometimes tough to keep the competitive spirit in check, the ladies of the WBHL see the league as a fun thing to do. There's of the pressure or stress that comes with college or other organized leagues. In that way, the WBHL almost helps players fall back in love with the game.
"Honestly, for me, it's important just to have a fun league to play in during the summer," Barone said. "The season is serious enough to me and I just love the game when you can go out there, do your thing, be with your friends, be with your teammates, laugh, smile, just have fun.
"It's really important to me just to have fun on the ice because I lost touch with that a while ago, but I gained it back in college. Seeing everyone, just having fun, it means the world to me. It's just something fun to do every week with your best friends."
Though Barone and Brenon obviously stayed in touch as much as possible, there was a definitely a void in their lives by not having the other by their side.
While it felt awkward at first not to see each other all the time and have practices and classes together, both said they grew as people this past year, which made reuniting this summer even more special because they had new stories to share.
"I think the special thing with our friendship is we could be apart for a year or two years and as soon as we're back together it's like we didn't even miss a step," Brenon said. "We're joking around like we just saw each other yesterday."
