Early last fall, as a new season beckoned, Niagara County Community College coach Bill Beilein figured this might be his chance to take bragging rights in the first family of Western New York basketball.
Last May, his uncle and professional idol, John Beilein, had left a long and successful career at Michigan to become head coach of the NBA's Cavaliers. Six weeks earlier, his cousin Patrick — John’s son — had taken his first Division I head coaching job at Niagara.
It promised to be rough year for both. The Cavs were among the worst teams in the league. Niagara had averaged 21 losses over the last seven seasons.
“OK, I guess I’m the one with a pretty good shot to win a national championship,” Bill thought to himself.
Four months later, he’s the only one still standing. In late October, before ever coaching a game at Niagara, Patrick Beilein resigned for personal reasons. Last week, John stepped aside as Cavs coach after just 54 games.
In a troubled year for the Beilein clan, Bill is doing just fine at NCCC, or N-Trip. His Thunderwolves are 24-5, ranked 16th in the NJCAA Division II rankings. At 3 p.m. today, No. 2 seed NCCC faces No. 3 Genesee CC in the semifinals of the Region III Tournament at Erie Community College. The winner faces the winner of Erie-Monroe at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Bill shares the anguish of familial misfortune. But it’s nice to see the spotlight shine on the campus in Sanborn, where Beilein, 41, has taken a downtrodden program and transformed it into a junior-college power in his 11 seasons. In 2017, NCCC won the regional title for the first time in 38 years. It's gone to the nationals two of the last three seasons.
The Thunderwolves are 226-98 under Beilein, who starred at Barker High and played four years at SUNY Oswego. He was an assistant at SUNY New Paltz, University of Mobile (under his cousin, Joe Niland), Bennett High, Lew-Port High and for a year at Medaille under Mike MacDonald before NCCC came calling in 2009.
Beilein worked camps for John at LeMoyne when he was a little boy. He knew at a young age that he wanted to coach basketball in the family tradition. His maternal grandfather, Joe Niland Sr., was a Canisius legend. His great-uncle, Tom Niland, coached at LeMoyne.
The list is long. Beilein says there’s even a family email chain — he’s not sure who is responsible — that keeps track of the records of the 10-12 family members who coach various sports around the country.
“Coaching was kind of ingrained,” he said. “Everything that came around. We were optimistic people and it was all supposed to happen, and it did. It’s been all enjoyable.”
It wasn’t all joy when he took over at NCCC, which had gone 59-136 under the previous coach. He inherited a team of mainly second-year players. By the end of the first season, most of them were gone.
“I had no idea,” he said. “I didn’t know it was any different. My first year, we lost 10 or 12 guys the first semester. Anything you could list, including grades. The second year, we got it down to six, the third year to three.
“Now it’s one or two. I had to find solutions. You had to say, ‘OK, study table is mandatory. Classroom checks are mandatory. The kind of kids you recruit are going to be a big difference.”
Beilein found the right kind of players, kids who defied the outlaw JC stereotype, the ones who want to learn and get better and move on to bigger things. He took a rag-tag outfit and turned it into a program.
He doesn’t count his wins. He counts his blessings. Sure, he’d like to coach at a higher level. But he’s been able to raise his three kids — William, 16; Bobby, 14; and Brooke, 13 — in one place.
Perhaps his greatest blessing is the “unconditional love and support from my wife." Asked about her husband’s love of family, Natalie said not to let the word out, but he tends to cry now and then. Too late — he teared up talking about his kids during an interview.
Nigel Scantlebury, his star point guard from Rochester Greece-Athena, had a one-word answer when asked about his coach's success at the JC level:
“Family,” said Scantlebury, who is being recruited by several low D-1 schools. “It’s like a big family. When he first meets you, he makes you feel like he’s known you forever. He wants to know everything about you. Coming here was a blessing. I came as an 18-year-old boy and I'll leave as a 20-year-old man.”
Beilein has rare insight into the behavior of young people, and he can thank his wife for that. Natalie is a counselor and vocational rehabilitation supervisor by trade. Two years ago, she founded Your End Game, a coaching and consulting company for youth and adults.
“Basically, we help people bring that deep level of self-awareness to the surface,” Natalie said, “to understand why you behave the way you do, how do you look at your behavior as a strength, and then figure out how to navigate the world with your strength, rather than always trying to fit into other people’s systems.”
She said it’s about emotional intelligence. You can imagine how that might help a coach deal with a bunch of 18- to 20-year-olds with high energy and big egos, all of them convinced they could play in the NBA.
The Beileins used the DISC personality test, an online assessment that categorizes people into four main character traits (dominance, influence, conscientiousness, steadiness) to determine a basic personality profile. It might be coincidence, but NCCC has made the nationals two of the last three years with Bill using the DISC assessment to figure out what makes his players tick.
“I’ve helped him understand the humans in his system,” Natalie said. “We always want outcomes, data, how many points can you score or how many rebounds or steals can you get. If you understand the human, you can leverage and create the outcomes.”
The system is producing outcomes for Beilein. He credits the help he’s received from administration, which includes NCCC’s highly successful women’s coach and sports information director, Nate Beutel. Bill insists his players do well in class, and he said nine will graduate this spring.
Of course, none of it matters if he can’t coach. You need only watch NCCC once to know they’re well-coached. Last Saturday at home, they beat Erie CC, which came in unbeaten in the region and will be the top seed in this weekend's tournament, by 20 points.
“You could walk in and watch them practice, not knowing what level they are and you’d think it was a D-1 or D-2 program,” said St. Joe’s coach Gabe Michael, who worked with Beilein at Medaille and coaches Beilein’s son, Bill.
“He’s the most high-energy teacher I’ve ever been around,” Michael said. “Teaching fundamentals is his thing. I guess it’s a Beilein thing, period. It’s the little things that win games. It’s never mundane, never boring, around him. A lot of coaches are teaching the same fundamentals, but he makes it exciting. He makes a pivot sound fun, which is a skill in itself."
MacDonald, who coached for John Beilein at Canisius in the 1990s, saw a bit of his mentor in Bill when he worked for Medaille in 2008-09. Like Michael, he marveled at Bill’s energy. He said it was commonplace to walk into the gym before practice and see Beilien playing one-on-one full court against his star center.
“He did a great job for the one year he was with us,” MacDonald said. "But I knew he had the itch to be a head coach. Like John. He wanted to be a head coach and run his own program.”
The question is, when will Bill Beilein get that coveted job at a higher program? John waited nine years at LeMoyne before getting the Canisius job. Soon, the basketball world knew he had been one of the sport’s best-kept secret. Bill is in his 11th year at NCCC. That’s a long time for junior college.
MacDonald said staying at the JC level can hold a coach back. You get typecast. “He’s done a great job building that program. In my eyes, he’s a basketball coach,” MacDonald said.
“Yeah, I’ve got aspirations of moving on,” Beilein said. “I’ve applied for plenty of jobs.” He applied for the Niagara job before his cousin got it. He looked into Patrick’s old job at LeMoyne, where his uncles and cousin had coached. He wonders if maybe he hasn’t done enough networking for himself, the way he does for his players.
“I guess it was a 5- to 8-year plan when I started,” he said. “Then you realize some of the blessings of junior college. Your players. The family time, going to your kids’ youth games … maybe I haven’t been in that much of a rush.“
A tear was rolling down his cheek when he thought about his children, about all those youth games and family outings he’d been able to attend, things that coaches at the highest level often have to miss to chase the big-time and the million-dollar salaries.
“You know what, I’m not a money guy. I like coaching, the passion of it,” Beilein said. But he’s a fierce competitor, a "high-dominant, high-influence" personality on the DISC test. A strong leader.
You bet he’d love a chance to do it at a higher level. Some of the best basketball coaches never coach above the junior college or high school level. That doesn’t mean they’re not good enough. The people who know him believe that Beilein would succeed at the higher levels. It’s in his blood, after all.
“I’ve been around enough to see some guys and I can tell you he’s in the top tier of coaches at any level,” Michael said. “I think someone will give him a chance soon and he’ll thrive, and that person will look really smart.”
Jerry Sullivan is a sports columnist with over 30 years experience in Western New York. Follow him on Twitter @ByJerrySullivan or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
