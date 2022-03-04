Bentley drops Niagara in OT

Niagara hockey is one loss away from the end of its season.
The eight-seeded Purple Eagles fell to No. 9 Bentley 3-2 in overtime Friday in the first of a three-game Atlantic Hockey first-round playoff series at Dwyer Arena.
Collin Rutherford scored his second goal of the game unassisted 9:47 into the extra period to lift the Falcons (13-18-2) to victory.
Niagara (11-21-3) never led. After a scoreless first period, Lucas Vanroboys got on the board for Bentley 5:07 into the second. Later, just 11 seconds into a power play, Niagara’s Shane Ott took a feed from Carter Randklev in the slot and slipped one by Falcons goalie Evan DeBrouwer to even things up.
That’s where the score remained until the third, when Bentley took the lead on Rutherford’s first goal with 10:11 to play. The Purple Eagles tied things up on the power play once again, when Ott took a breakout pass, sliced through the offensive zone and found Randklev to his left with an open net.
Bentley appeared to take the lead again with 5:58 to play, but a review overturned the goal, setting up overtime.
DeBrouwer made 30 saves for the Falcons while Niagara’s Chad Veltri turned aside 29. Both teams put 32 shots on net and finished 2 for 4 on the power play.
Game 2 is at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dwyer. A Niagara win would force a deciding game at 5 p.m. Sunday.
