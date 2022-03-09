Beutel enjoying balancing act between NCCC basketball, softball

Swinging between seasons, Niagara County Community College coach Nate Beutel is set to embark on a dual-sport whirlwind of travel, practice and games.
Following the women’s basketball team’s regional and district championship triumphs, Beutel flew to Orlando, Florida to open the Thunderwolves’ softball season today. After coaching eight softball games in three days, Beutel will return to the basketball practice floor Sunday morning before boarding a bus to Port Huron, Michigan for the NJCAA Division II tournament that begins Tuesday.
“I wouldn’t have it any other way,” said Beutel, who also serves as NCCC’s sports information director and scheduling coordinator. “I love the hustle and bustle, being on the run. I always have.”
Still dripping from the celebratory shower his basketball players gave him Sunday, Beutel was eager to spend some time in the sun with his softball team.
“This group has really worked hard in the fall and during the offseason,” he said. “Really looking forward to getting out on the diamond and having the opportunity to go out and play after being cooped up in the gym all winter.”
NCCC is coming off its best season in six under Beutel’s leadership, finishing 11-7 with its first Western New York Athletic Conference title and reaching the regional semifinals in 2021.
“We return a handful of players from that team, and we have a good freshman class,” Beutel said. “I think this group can be really competitive in our region.”
Among those returning is top pitcher and cleanup hitter Lydia Serrano (Kenmore West), who went 8-5 with a 4.94 earned-run average and 59 strikeouts last season while batting .492 with 26 RBIs.
Leadoff hitter and middle infielder Makayla Montes (Grand Island) batted .516 with 27 RBIs, 32 runs scored and 12 stolen bases as a freshman.
Bolstering the lineup will be Niagara-Orleans League recruits Sydnie Luckman (Barker), Morgan Allis (Medina), Shelby Wolf (Roy-Hart) and Julia Faery (Wilson), along with Maggiemay Murrins from Canada, who hit 10 home runs during fall ball.
The first home games are scheduled for April 14 against Erie, and conference play begins April 21 at home against Jamestown.
Beutel will lean on the Thunderwolves’ assistants in balancing his two-sport responsibilities. Vince Kazmierczak, a former NCCC player, is running basketball practices while the head coach is away. Beutel’s uncle, Glenn Meyers, will manage the softball dugout for the final three days in Florida and next weekend’s trip to Maryland, if necessary.
NCCC’s women’s basketball team brings a 20-game win streak to the national tournament as the No. 9 seed, opening up against No. 8 North Central Missouri at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Teams are guaranteed at least two games in the event that culminates with the championship game on March 19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.