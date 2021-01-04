Big R announces '21 schedule

Ransomville Speedway is ready to roar back to life in 2021, and speedway management unveiled a jam-packed schedule for the upcoming season featuring 23 events.
Ransomville’s 63rd year of operation is tentatively scheduled to begin on April 30 with Test, Tune & Time presented by VP Racing Fuels. All five weekly divisions will be able to get some preseason track time and attempt to lock themselves into a front row starting spot for their opening night feature during time trials. The following Friday, May 7, is Opening Night presented VP Small Engine Fuels with the first night of points for the Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds, Investor’s Service Sportsman, KIPO Chevrolet Street Stocks, Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks, and Kevin’s Carpet Cleaning Novice Sportsman.
Each division will have its share of special races throughout the 2021 season starting with the 36-lap Mackenzie Kulesza Memorial for the Mini Stocks on May 14.
Triple T Auto Parts will present a pair of demolition derbies in 2021 with the first of these taking place on June 18 as part of a full card of racing.
The beginning of July will be busy at the “Big R”, starting July 2 with UBreakIFix and Hytech Concrete presenting a full card of racing plus a gigantic Independence Day fireworks display.
Just four days later the “Beasts of the Northeast”, the Super DIRTcar Series Big Block Modifieds, rumble back to Ransomville on July 6 for the annual Summer Nationals presented by Wendt’s Propane and Stirling Lubricants. Your favorite Super DIRTcar stars will be on hand to challenge Ransomville’s hometown Modified heroes, including 2019 358 Modified track champion Erick Rudolph and 2019 Super DIRTcar Series champion Mat Williamson. The DIRTcar Sportsman Series will join the Big Blocks that night with a Western Region event.
The fast start to July continues the following Friday, July 9, with the RUSH Racing Series Crate Late Models and the Dick Wilkinson Memorial Mini Stock race. This event will be for RUSH weekly series points and will feature a Power Wheels race for kids during intermission.
The Sid and Carol Jeffery Memorial races for the 358 Modifieds and Sportsman have quickly established themselves as two of the most prestigious races on the Ransomville schedule. The fourth edition of the Jeffery Memorial event will take place on July 23. The Modified portion will be 56 laps and pay $2,000 to win while the Sportsman will run 40 laps and have $1,000 on the line for the winner.
One week later on July 30, “The Greatest Show on Dirt” returns to Ransomville as the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws Sprint Cars will do battle in the Big R Outlaw Shootout. Anyone that purchased tickets for the 2020 World of Outlaws event at Ransomville will have their tickets roll over for 2021.
The special shows continue into August with the second edition of the $2,000-to-win “Super Fan” Joseph Scholtisek Special for the Krown Undercoating 358 Modifieds and the inaugural $500-to-win Rick Scholtisek Memorial for the Sunflowers of Sanborn Mini Stocks on Aug. 6. The Sportsman and Street Stocks share the spotlight on Aug. 13 with the Sean Letts Memorial for the DIRTcar Sportsman Series and the John Susice Memorial Street Stock race. This will be the second of two Western Region events for the DIRTcar Sportsman at the “Big R” in 2021.
On Aug. 14, the Monster Truck Racing League will take over Ransomville for a thrilling, family-friendly event.
The Crate Late Models make a second appearance at the “Big R” on Aug. 20 with the Northeast Late Model Alliance. The NELMA event will feature Late Model teams from across New York and Ontario going head-to-head in their first visit to Ransomville.
Ransomville kicks off Labor Day weekend on Sept. 3 with a Demolition Derby sponsored by Tripe T Auto Parts plus the final points night for the Modifieds, Sportsman, Novice Sportsman and Street Stocks presented by HyTech Concrete.
The Outlawed 358 Modified Tour headlines the penultimate event of the season on Sept. 10. This Modified series based in Pennsylvania will be joined by a Sportsman/Novice Sportsman Shootout, $500-to-win Street Stock special and a points race for the Mini Stocks.
A Ransomville tradition closes out the season on Sept. 17 with the King of the Hill 75 for the Street Stocks. A Modified non-winners race, Sportsman/Novice Sportsman Shootout and the final points race for the Mini Stocks will also help to put an exclamation point on 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.