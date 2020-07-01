Big R hoping for July 21 return

Officials at Ransomville Speedway are planning for a 2020 season, even as they await word from New York State on the return of racing during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state's current executive order prohibits spectators from race tracks until July 21. The Big R "will have a better understanding once guidelines are provided" by the state on how to move forward following that date, it said in a press release Tuesday.
"We will make every attempt to run our five weekly divisions for any remaining events this season," the release said.
For now, Ransomville is shifting its schedule in the hopes of hosting its largest events. The 36th annual Summer Nationals have been moved from July 7 to Aug. 24. Officials are also working to reschedule the Big R Outlaw Shootout, which had been set for July 31.
"While this is a very fluid situation we are very hopeful about getting back on track in late July," the release read. "The staff and management of Ransomville Speedway would like to thank everyone for their continued patience."
LOCAL GOLF
WNY PGA
Bobby Hogan (River Oaks GC) finished tied for first with Glen Oak's Tim Fries at the Golf Max Stroke Play tournament at Lawrence Park GC. Both shot a 1-over 73.
WNY PGA Juniors
• Lewiston's Maddy Catalano won the college girls division Wednesday at Shorewood Country Club, going 10-over with an 85.
Wilson's Lillie Sanborn was second in the girls 16-18 division at a 24-over 99.
• Catalano finished second in the college girls division of the June 14 event at the Pennhills Club, shooting an 18-over 89.
• Lockport's Robbie Cehulik placed third in the boys 13-15 division in the June 30 tournament at Willowbrook Golf Course, carding a 3-over 74. North Tonawanda's Lucas Matyevich placed 14th in the division at 29-over.
In the girls 16-18 division, Sanborn finished second at 19-over.
WNY Public Links
Teams from Hyde Park Golf Club took both A and B flights during the WNY Public Links Golf Association's Charles Barton Memorial Team Championship, which was held June 20 at Hyde Park.
Pairings of Stosh Kajfasz-Chris Perry (63), Jim Munro-Jerry Casero (65) and David Ciurczak (70) led the Hyde Park Golf Club 1 team to the A flight title, while John Spanbauer-Joe Vitello (68), Tom Hanna-Ross Pochatko (72) and Bill Clingersmith-Rocco Zendano (75) teamed up to take B.
