Big R puts season on pause

All racing events at Ransomville Speedway have been postponed indefinitely due to continued restrictions put in place by New York State to help stop the spread of COVID-19, the track announced Tuesday.
"The 'New York State on PAUSE' executive order, which is in effect until May 15, has closed all non-essential business and canceled 'non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason,'" the press release stated. "When the PAUSE order restrictions for our area are lifted there could be continued restrictions on gatherings for public events.
"Speedway management and track officials will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments to the season schedule once restrictions are lifted. These decisions will be made in the best interest of the health and well-being of our competitors, staff and spectators. Racers and fans should continue to follow the official Ransomville Speedway website and social media channels for the latest updates to the 2020 season.
"Be assured that Ransomville Speedway will be ready to go when the time is right. Thank you for continued patience and understanding."
