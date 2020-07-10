Big R World of Outlaws event postponed until 2021

Mass gathering restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic has forced the postponement of the 2020 World of Outlaws racing series event late this month at Ransomville Speedway.
The July 31 event has been postponed until 2021, but the good news is that anyone who has tickets for this year's race can use them next year at the World of Outlaws event at the Big R.
Other races are also affected in NYS. The Empire State Challenge scheduled for Aug. 1 at Weedsport Speedway and the event Aug. 2 at Orange County Fair Speedway are canceled.
This weekend, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Sprint Car Series kicked off a four-race swing from Iowa to Wisconsin to Indiana and eventually Ohio. After that, the World of Outlaws stars will turn their focus to Pennsylvania.
The Don Martin Memorial Silver Cup on July 21 at Lernerville Speedway remains one of the most popular events on the tour each year and at $25,000 the biggest midweek payday all season.
In addition, the previously postponed Gettysburg Clash presented by Drydene at Lincoln Speedway is rescheduled for July 23 ahead of the July 24-25 Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals at Williams Grove Speedway.
“These are some of the most challenging times we’ve ever experienced on many different levels,” World of Outlaws CEO Brian Carter said.
“Our goal is to provide entertainment to our fans and high-level competition for our teams while also doing it as safely as we possibly can. We continue to work with local and state governments across the country, and in some cases it just doesn’t make sense to bring the Series to several of the locations that were originally scheduled given the current environment. Therefore, we’re doing our best to let our fans know where they can expect to see us over the next few months. And of course, they can always watch us on DIRTVision no matter where they reside.”
In addition, the postponed California spring events at Santa Maria Raceway and Thunderbowl Raceway are also canceled this summer.
Founded in 1978, the World of Outlaws, based in Concord, N.C., is the premier national touring series for dirt track racing in North America, featuring the most powerful cars on dirt, the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series.
Annually, the two series race nearly 140 times at tracks across the United States and Canada.
LOCAL GOLF
Niagara Falls CC
George Spira knocked in his first ever hole-in-one, hitting a 6-iron 125 yards and into the cup on No. 7.
He was playing with Bruce Spira and Arnie Zimmer.
WNYPGA Juniors
• Lockport's Robbie Cehulik finished tied for fourth in the Boys 13-15 division at the July 2 event at Mendon Golf Club, carding a 9-over 80.
• Lillie Sanborn, of Wilson, tied for third in the Girls 16-18 division at the July 7 tournament at Eagle Vale Golf Club. She finished with a 35-over 107.
Niagara Falls' Brie Scozzafava was second in the Girls 13-15 division with a 45-over 117.
• Emily Kase, from North Tonawanda, took first in the College Girls division at the July 8 tournament at Chautauqua Golf Club, shooting an 8-over 82. Maddy Catalano, of Lewiston, finished tied for second in the division with a 13-over 87.
Sanborn tied for second in among Girls 16-18 with a 22-over 96.
• NT's Lucas Matyevich placed tied for 13th among Boys 13-15 at the July 9 event at Terry Hills Golf Course, finishing at 15-over with an 87.
Sanborn placed third in the Girls 16-18 division at 21-over 93.
