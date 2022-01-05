The Thunderwolves emerged from their winter hibernation Wednesday, with men’s coach Bill Beilein reaching a career milestone as part of a basketball doubleheader sweep ahead of today’s anticipated opportunity to avenge earlier losses.
Beilein notched his 250th victory as NCCC surged in the second half against visiting Lorain (Ohio) to win 91-75 in its first game in three weeks.
“There have been a lot of guys involved in those wins, from coaching staff to players,” said Beilein, the Barker native in his 13th season coaching the Thunderwolves.
In the women’s game, NCCC started the second semester with an 89-62 win against Lorain despite missing multiple players due to illness.
“It was good to be back on the floor against a quality opponent,” women’s coach Nate Beutel said. “Good to get some reps against a quality opponent and hopefully get us back rolling here.”
Gabby McDuffie scored 21 points with nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals to lead the NCCC women (13-3).
The backcourt tandem of Aichata Ballo (16 points, eight assists, four rebounds, four steals) and Kiya Marquez (15 points, two assists, six rebounds, six steals) set the tone on both ends of the floor, and were joined in double-figures by Brianna Beebe (12 points, seven rebounds), Ashley Tucker (10 points, seven rebounds) and Ashlynn Johnson (10 points).
Among the six players unavailable for NCCC was all-region standout Alaina Forbes, who is questionable to return for today’s rematch with Lakeland (Ohio).
The NCCC men (13-3), ranked 12th in NJCAA Division II after closing the first semester with a notable win against nationally-ranked Henry Ford (Mich.), were led in their return game by Matt Cleveland, who had 20 points and 13 rebounds.
“The freshman big man really stepped up for us today,” Beilein said. “And we are going to need more of that from him the rest of the way.”
Justin Hendrick added 19 points and six rebounds, Lamar Lovelace scored 13, Allen Fordham chipped in 10 points, and LaMarqus Merchant facilitated the offense with six assists.
“Today was a good day for us to shake off the rust,” Beilein said. “Definitely fun to be back out there. The kids like the games a lot more than they like practicing.”
NCCC gets back on the floor at 3:30 today against No. 5 Lakeland, making up a game that was postponed from Dec. 3 against an opponent it lost on the road against in early November.
“Hopefully the weather works out for us and Lakeland can get here,” Beilein said. “Our mind has been on that. It’s one of our losses from the season. That is one of our focuses, to try to get that back.”
The NCCC women will play in the nightcap of the doubleheader.
“We had a really poor shooting night and we didn’t execute down the stretch when we lost down there,” Beutel said. “So we have been pointing to that game and getting a second chance at them. It’s going to be a preview of what conference play will be like.”
