Bill Willie has vision

Lockport's “Big Willie” Johnson has style, as everyone knows, but did you know he can see into the future as well?
It's true.
After waving at my old friend dozens of times when he first moved his downtown clothing store, “Big Willie's Has Style” over to the corner of Main and Cottage streets, one day I decided to quit being a cheapskate and stop by to see what I might like.
While chatting and laughing with Willie about old times, I looked over the wide variety of National Football League merchandize he had available that day. One particular jersey stood out on the far wall at the time, a red and white one with a large white No. 15 with gold trim and gold trim on the sleeves. I turned it over and saw the name on the back, “Mahomes.”
It was the official NFL jersey for the Kansas City Chiefs' star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. This was early January of 2019, and the Chiefs were about to play the Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs for the right to play in the last year's AFC Championship Game.
“Oh yeah, Patrick Mahomes. He's going to be one of the greatest of all time. If he doesn't win the Super Bowl this year, he's going to win it next year for sure. You can't go wrong with that jersey,” Willie said, among other things.
“He's young, he's a great role model, he's talented and he's good for the game,” Willie added. I agreed whole-heartedly with what Willie had said, which echoed the sentiments of most coaches, players, sports journalists and broadcasters throughout the country at the time.
I would probably would have bought the jersey without Willie's encouragement, but he insisted that particular one would be a smart investment, so I threw it on, looked at myself in the mirror, and bought it anyway.
The Chiefs went on to beat the Colts last year before losing to the Patriots' in the 2019 AFC title game, in overtime, but everywhere I went wearing that jersey, everyone remarked what a great talent Mahomes was or how much they might not particularly root for the Chiefs every week, but that they liked Mahomes and the skill and personality he brought to the game.
Then came the variety of colorful State Farm commercials with Mahomes and Super Bowl-winning NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers and I knew heading into this season that the jersey was already a smart investment.
By the time I got to Michelle and Mike “Mini” McCartney's house to watch the Super Bowl last Sunday, the Mahomes jersey had been through the mill a couple of times, but all the lettering and other stitching remained intact, the colors hadn't faded and the Chiefs were in the big game, so I decided I had to wear it.
By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, Mahomes was covered in two pizzas, Dr. Pepper Cherry soda, some boneless chicken wings, a little cocktail sauce, cheese and crackers and my wife's delicious Heaven on Earth Cake, but like the real guy, was still holding up strong.
When the San Francisco 49ers intercepted a Mahomes pass and had the ball and a 10-point lead late in the game, I started wiping my hands openly on the shirt in disgust.
Then came the miraculous comeback, Chiefs' 31-20 victory and Mahomes being named the Most Valuable Player of the game and I started grabbing at all the available napkins I could around me frantically and started wiping up my mess.
Having won his first Super Bowl, I proudly wore my Mahomes jersey on Monday for a second straight day, without washing it. In the morning, I proudly ripped open my ancient Buffalo Bills' jacket at M&T Bank to show one of the tellers, Collin, my Mahomes' jersey for about the 10h time in the last year. A couple of minutes later and I was showing the shirt off to someone who doesn't even care for football, Troy, over at Tim Horton's on South Transit Road, across from Tops.
What's that?” he asked, curiously, poking his head out the drive-thru window.
“That was Pizza Oven pizza,” I said pointing to the orange stain on top of the five. “This one over here was Mark's Pizzeria boneless chicken wings,” I added, pointing to my sleeve.
Thanks, Big Willie. I think I'll throw it in the wash today.
Contact veteran Lockport sports reporter and editor John D'Onofrio on Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.