Bills' season tickets deferred to 2021

ORCHARD PARK — The Buffalo Bills announced on Thursday that they are deferring all season ticket memberships for the 2020 season.
Buffalobills.com reported that in a letter was sent to Bills’ season ticket holders from the team’s ticket office, the team is still in the process of planning for the possibility of a limited amount of spectators being able to attend games for the 2020 season.
“We understand that guidelines have continued to evolve in our state and we will maintain communication with the NFL and state and local government agencies to establish policies and procedures to create and maintain the safest possible environment should spectators be permitted,” the letter stated.
Based on current guidelines, the Bills announced that they are taking the following steps for the 2020 season:
• Season ticket holders will have the option to apply any money paid towards their 2020 season tickets as an account credit or be refunded.
• Season ticket holders that apply money as an account credit will have exclusive access to 2020 single game ticket sales for available seats if spectators are permitted.
• Season ticket holders who apply money as an account credit will also have access to the NFL Membership Club benefits that include a complimentary subscription to NFL Game Pass, access to mobile NFL RedZone, NFL Shop discounts and other league partner discounts (some restrictions apply).
• Any tickets that have been forwarded to date will be invalidated. Any tickets that have been resold to date through NFL Ticket Exchange by Ticketmaster, StubHub or SeatGeek will be cancelled and the purchaser will be refunded.
The Bills said that they will have multiple single-game ticket sales throughout the season, as capacity is determined.
In any limited spectator scenario, seating capacity in the stadium will be reduced, seat locations may change each game, and all members may not be able to purchase tickets for every game they want to attend.
Additional ticket purchase limits and other restrictions will apply and be communicated before any ticket sales.
“Thank you for your continued support and patience through this unprecedented offseason,” the letter stated.
Season ticket holders can go to buffalobills.com and click on the links to sign into your Season Ticket Member account and select your 2020 option by Aug. 14.
Any season ticket holder who does not select an option by Aug. 14 will automatically be deemed to have selected Option A, which will mean any money paid on your account will be applied as an account credit.
