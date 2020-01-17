BUFFALO — "It's the people that matter," said Ken Huckaby.
Those words and that 'care about people' mindset will be echoing within the Bisons clubhouse this season. With temps hovering around 14 degrees, chances are there weren't too many people in Western New York who had thoughts of baseball racing through their mind.
Huckaby did. With good reason.
Huckaby, 48, was officially introduced as the new manager of the Buffalo Bisons during a press conference that was held Friday afternoon at Sahlen's Field. He becomes the 21st Bison skipper in the modern era (since 1985) and fourth manager under the affiliation with the Toronto Blue Jays.
"We win by leading by example. We win by making our players better," Huckaby said. "We win by making the clubhouse culture something the players can drive on a daily basis. Myself and our entire staff's main job is to facilitate that culture and drive it in the right direction, but let the players have the lead."
Huckaby brings with him a quality baseball resume that includes being a member of the 2001 World Series champion Arizona Diamondbacks, and 88 games with the Jays during the 2002 season where he was the favorite catcher of the late Hall of Famer Roy Halladay.
Along with playing for Baltimore, Boston and Texas, Huckaby also spent parts of 18 seasons in Triple-A, playing a combined 886 games between and the International League and Pacific Coast League.
Returning to the Jays in 2013, Huckaby was the hitting coach for the Gulf Coast League Jays for two seasons. He has a 149-125 record as a manager between Single-A Lansing and Single-A Dunedin.
Huckaby has spent the last three years as Toronto's Minor League catching coordinator.
Those within the game will tell you Huckaby has a solid baseball I.Q., but Blue Jays director of Minor League operations Charlie Wilson said there is much more depth to Huckaby. He said that "Huck" is more than a good baseball man. He is a good man, period.
"This is a great baseball man and a great person," Wilson said. "He's somebody that cares deeply about the players and cares deeply about his fellow coaches, as well as he's a great Blue Jay."
Connecting with his players as people is what is key for Huckaby. His mission is to make sure each and every Bison that walks into that clubhouse matters. Which is something so vital to the culture, because players often wonder and worry if they are getting lost in the shuffle.
"It's everything that we have to do as a staff to develop those personal relationships," Huckaby said. "We live by the motto 'they don't care what you know until they know that you care.' "
Charlie Wilson said that Huckaby has a way of earning the trust and friendship of those he works closely with.
"As a player he was a great teammate," Wilson added. "He was somebody everyone likes being around and liked having in the clubhouse."
Huckaby showed flashes of his sense of humor and fun-loving personality during the press conference. He cracked jokes after accidentally knocking a microphone off the interview podium-more than once.
He thanked Wilson who took a chance on an unknown coach like him seven years ago, then quipped about Wilson "even though you didn't pay me anything that year."
But Huckaby was also able to button things up and was serious at times in the presser, like when he thanked his wife of 27 years, Leslie, for "being his strength." And Huckaby was dead serious when he spoke about expectations this season. How the focus won't just be on talent development, but also developing that compete-to-win mindset.
"Our team motto this year is gonna be 'Are You Ready?' " He said. "Are you ready to win the Governor's Cup is the first question I'll ask the team. And if you're not ready to win the Governor's Cup then we're in the wrong place."
The Bisons' home opener is scheduled for April 17 against Rochester.
