Blue Collar U bows out of TBT, vows to be back

DAYTON, Ohio — C.J. Massinburg sang the blues after Blue Collar U’s run in The Basketball Tournament came to an end.
“It hurt to come this far and it’s still hurting right now,” Massinburg said following the Buffalo alumni team’s 78-62 loss to Team 23 in Sunday’s semifinal at University of Dayton Arena.
“But it’s a mix of hurt and being proud of each other,” Massinburg continued. “Because nobody expected us to get this far, and nobody expected us to do what we did. Once we get over that hurt, we’ll be able to say, dang man, we did something special.”
Blue Collar U came up two wins short of the $1 million, but as the only debuting team among the final four contestants, the Bulls proved their TBT bonafides.
Players, coaches and organizers expect this to be the start of a multi-year run for Blue Collar U in the 64-team, winner-take-all event broadcast on ESPN channels.
“We’ll be back next year,” Massinburg said. “The camaraderie that we have, the togetherness, the brotherhood. We all have been on pro teams, but it’s nothing like how it was in that locker room throughout this whole run.”
Mostly made up of players who comprised the core of UB teams that claimed four Mid-American Conference championships in five years and scored first-round victories in back-to-back NCAA tournaments, Blue Collar U reprised their glory days by winning three games as the No. 6 seed in the Columbus regional and a quarterfinal game in Dayton.
Massinburg said UB’s success together in college prepared them for this tournament experience.
“We know that if you don’t come in and bring your blue-collar style of basketball, and empty the tank, you are going to get sent home,” Massinburg said. “That’s why we were able to have such success in this tournament. We already knew, you will get sent home, no matter who you are, if you don’t bring it.”
The Bulls opened with a win against the Ivy Leaguers on The Nerd Team, triumphed against alumni teams representing Xavier (Zip Em Up) and the Miami Hurricanes (Category 5), and outlasted The Money Team sponsored by Floyd Mayweather to reach the semifinals.
Against a tall, veteran Team 23 squad playing in its seventh TBT after reaching the championship game in the inaugural event in 2015, the Bulls battled for three quarters before the game got away from them early in the fourth.
The game featured 10 ties and nine lead changes, with neither team going up by more than six points until Team 23 used a 13-2 run to gain some separation early in the final period and make the Elam Ending unexciting.
Lamonte Bearden led Blue Collar U with 22 points, five rebounds, three assists and two steals in his first start of the tournament.
Wes Clark, the Bulls’ top scorer and winning shot-maker in the first two games, missed a second straight game with a hamstring injury. Erick Neal, the reserve point guard Blue Collar U added in Dayton, did not play in the semifinal due to a sore knee.
Nick Perkins added 12 points and four rebounds but couldn’t dominate the paint against Team 23’s oversized front-line the way he did in the Bulls’ previous three victories.
Massinburg had nine points and a team-high eight rebounds, but struggled with his outside shot (1 for 7) for a second straight game, as did most of his teammates. The Bulls shot 5 for 28 (18%) from long range after going 6 for 24 (25%) in the quarterfinal win.
Bearden was one of the few Bulls who was able to score efficiently. His performance was a grace note on a strong tournament for the shifty point guard who came out of the blue-collar woodwork after transferring from UB to Western Kentucky following his sophomore season in 2016.
“This was the most fun I’ve had in a long time playing basketball,” Bearden said. “I left for a couple years, but it was good being back out there with those guys. It’s a great group.”
Nate Oats, who recruited Bearden to UB while he was an assistant under Bobby Hurley and stayed in contact with him following the transfer, said the Milwaukee-area native “feels like Buffalo is his home.”
“He enjoyed his time at Buffalo and other circumstances got involved,” Oats said following Blue Collar U’s third-round victory. “We stayed cool and he was trying to come back at one point but it didn’t really work out. I really like the kid, he’s matured a lot, and it’s good to see him out there with the guys.”
For Adam Bauman, operations director for Oats at UB and Alabama, coaching Blue Collar U at TBT was a career highlight.
“This has literally been the funnest two weeks of my career,” Bauman said after the Bulls won Saturday’s quarterfinal game that went down to the wire. “We’ve been part of championships at Buffalo and Alabama, but as a support staffer, I’m not usually on the floor coaching and doing scouts. And from a basketball standpoint, these guys make it easy too, because they are all in. We don’t have to deal with any attitudes or egos. They check those at the door.”
Massinburg praised Bauman’s coaching ability, along with the contributions from general manager Bryan Hodgson and assistant Wes Scheier.
“He did an unbelievable job,” Massinburg said. “Coach B said that Adam was staying up until 3 or 4 a.m. breaking down film. He’s a great basketball mind, always around the game.”
Team 23’s experience advantage in TBT play was a factor in the semifinal, Bearden said.
“They are vets and this was our first year,” Bearden said. “Next year, when we know what to expect, we will be better.”
“I’m pretty sure that this is going to be an annual thing for us,” Massinburg added. “The people who made it happen financially, with their contributions, they are all behind us and so proud of us.”
Massinburg and his teammates were proud to represent Buffalo again.
“Buffalo is my second home,” said Massinburg, a Texan. “I’m getting married next month in Buffalo. My fiancé is from there. I’m leaving here and going right to Buffalo to practice with the team and stay in shape. That city there, I was so skeptical about it before I got there. But the love that the city shows, and the support, I love a city that comes together and be so tight-knit. Other big cities, their support might be all over the place. But I love Buffalo.”
