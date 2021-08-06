Blue Collar U eyeing home for future TBT run

Buffalo’s alumni team departed Dayton, Ohio this week grateful for the opportunity to compete in The Basketball Tournament, proud of its performance as the only debuting squad to reach the semifinals, unfulfilled in its $1 million march, and eager to reconvene the title hunt in summers to come.
Next time Blue Collar U punches in at TBT, the Bulls hope to have home-court advantage.
“That would be scary for anybody that has to face us,” team leader C.J. Massinburg said. “If we were able to get a site in Buffalo, that would be really amazing.”
TBT organizers, UB athletics officials and Blue Collar U boosters have all shown interest in hosting a regional in Western New York as soon as next year.
“We would absolutely love to consider Buffalo,” said Jon Mugar, founder and CEO of the winner-take-all professional tournament in its seventh year broadcast across ESPN channels.
Mugar smiled at his recollection of visiting Niagara Falls in 1998 while playing for Tufts in a tournament hosted by Buffalo State and said the area is “definitely an intriguing option” for one of eight TBT regional events for which locations will be announced by Nov. 1.
“We look for a great team with an exciting fanbase behind it,” Mugar said. “Buffalo has really shocked us as a first-year team. They play a pretty pure TBT brand of basketball that is really hard-nosed, tough and competitive, right from the jump. We don’t usually see that with first-year teams. And certainly their fanbase has surprised us in a very positive way online. So those two criteria are definitely in place.”
Making Buffalo even more attractive to TBT is the marketing potential offered by the city hosting an NCAA Tournament regional this spring, and its proximity to passionate fanbases for TBT entrants Brown & White, the St. Bonaventure alumni team, and Boeheim’s Army, the defending champions representing Syracuse.
UB’s Alumni Arena would be the ideal venue to host an eight-team TBT regional, if not for the lack of air conditioning in the 6,700-seat venue.
“For player safety purposes, we need air conditioning,” Mugar said. “Given the humidity and condensation issues in the summer.”
If games can’t be played at Alumni, UB would need to assist TBT in securing an alternative venue to host the event.
“We want to partner with universities,” Mugar said. “We used to go into regions without the university as a partner, but it’s so much cleaner with the university involved. And there are enormous benefits for the university to be able to connect with their fans in the summer for a weekend when they wouldn’t otherwise.”
UB declined to make an athletic department staff member available to discuss the prospect of hosting a TBT regional, but indicated openness to the idea in a written statement via men’s basketball spokesman Brian Wolf:
“Blue Collar U has not only shown that they are a championship caliber group on the court, but also outstanding ambassadors for the University at Buffalo and Western New York.
“As The Basketball Tournament continues to grow, we would welcome the opportunity to explore having a regional here in Buffalo showcasing our great city.”
UB booster Adam March, a court-side seat-holder at Alumni Arena and Blue Collar U financier who sat on the Bulls’ bench during TBT, is determined to bring the event to his hometown. The Buffalo business mogul has scheduled meetings with UB officials and plans to explore alternative sites including the Burt Flickinger Center (3,000 capacity) at Erie Community College’s downtown campus and nearby KeyBank Center (19,200 capacity).
TBT regionals have mostly been played at mid-sized campus arenas, but organizers wouldn’t rule out Buffalo’s large downtown venue, which will host its sixth NCAA regional in 22 years this coming March.
“We’ve made enormous arenas work before and we’ve made 1,000-seat arenas work,” Mugar said. “It’s really about how you can shape shift the arena to look good on TV and fit the crowd demand. Providing a great atmosphere for the fans is first and foremost.”
Buffalo’s downtown arena fits that bill for Bryan Hodgson, the former UB assistant now coaching at Alabama who served as Blue Collar U’s general manager.
“I think we could draw a big crowd there and it would be great for the city,” said Hodgson, a Jamestown native. “The TBT is a well-oiled machine. This crew does a phenomenal job. And Buffalo is a phenomenal sports town. It would be great to have this in Buffalo and give people in the city something to come out and enjoy in the summer when there aren’t a lot of other sporting events going on.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.