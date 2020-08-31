Blue Jays active at trade deadline

Dodgers send starter Stripling to Toronto for 2 prospects
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers traded right-hander Ross Stripling to the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for two players to be named.
Stripling went 3-1 with a 5.61 ERA in seven starts this season for Los Angeles, racking up 27 strikeouts. The 30-year-old veteran has spent his entire pro career with the Dodgers, cracking the major league roster in 2016 and earning an All-Star selection in 2018.
Stripling is headed to Toronto to rejoin longtime Dodgers starter Hyun-Jin Ryu, who left for an $80 million free agent deal in the offseason.
Although Stripling is a steady, dependable arm, the major league-leading Dodgers have a wealth of rotation candidates even after tremendous upheaval in their starting pitching since last season.
Behind stars Clayton Kershaw and Walker Buehler, the Dodgers will choose among Julio Urías, Alex Wood and promising youngsters Dustin May and Tony Gonsolin to make the starts in their playoff push. Wood has made only one start this season because of shoulder inflammation, while Buehler will miss one upcoming start on the injured list with a blister on his pitching hand.
The Dodgers nearly sent Stripling and outfielder Joc Pederson to the Los Angeles Angels in a trade for infielder Luis Rengifo earlier this year during the original spring training. Angels owner Arte Moreno scrapped that trade when protracted negotiations over the Dodgers' acquisition of Mookie Betts from Boston delayed the deal.
Blue Jays get lefty Ray from D-backs, Villar from Marlins
PHOENIX (AP) — Toronto also acquired left-hander Robbie Ray in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday, giving the Blue Jays a former All-Star who has struggled so far in 2020.
The Diamondbacks got lefty Travis Bergen in the deal, while Toronto also received cash considerations as part of the trade. The Blue Jays have dramatically bolstered their pitching staff at the deadline with the additions of Ray, Stripling, and Taijuan Walker.
The 28-year-old Ray was a 2017 All-Star and finished seventh in the NL Cy Young Award voting that year after going 15-5 with a 2.89 ERA. He's known for his big strikeout numbers and had a career-high 235 last season.
But Ray has struggled with his command so far this year. He has a 1-4 record with a 7.84 ERA. He's walked 31 batters in 31 innings and given up nine homers while striking out 43. He will be a free agent at the end of the season.
The 26-year-old Bergen is in his second year in the big leagues. He played for the San Francisco Giants in 2019 and had a 5.49 ERA in 21 relief appearances. He pitched for the Blue Jays once in 2020, throwing 1 2/3 scoreless innings while striking out three.
If Ray can figure out his command issues, he could help the Blue Jays, who are pushing for a playoff spot in the expanded 16-team format. They have an 18-14 record and are one game behind the New York Yankees for second place in the AL East.
Toronto also acquired Jonathan Villar from Miami at the deadline. Villar is batting .259 with nine stolen bases and is eligible for free agency after this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.