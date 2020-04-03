As far as John Boutet is concerned, it's important to acknowledge history.
The Grand Island native who teaches in the Niagara Wheatfield School District has long been known for his passion for Buffalo's sports history. Few in Western New York wear their love of local sports on their sleeve like Boutet, who is curator of the Hall of Fame room inside Sahlan's Field and a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame.
These days, his mission is to garner some acknowledgment of the Buffalo Braves and the old Buffalo Bisons inside the KeyBank Center.
"It's good PR for the organization saying, 'Hey we're remembering the past. We're respecting the fact that many of our fans were fans of the Bisons back then. Many of our fans clamor for those days of the Buffalo Braves.'"
While sports fans of all ages are aware of the long lost NBA team, many are completely unaware of the Buffalo Bisons — the Queen City's pro hockey precursor to the Sabres.
Sporting the still beloved Pepsi bottlecap logo, the Bisons' were a legit powerhouse. They won back-to-back International Hockey League championships in 1932-33 and five Calder Cups, including the 1970 title. That was the franchise's final year in the American Hockey League.
The club's alumni include NHL Hall of Fame defenseman Brad Park and forward Terry Crisp, who would eventually be captain of the New York Islanders. Fred Shero was the bench boss of the 1970 club. He would go on to coach the Philadelphia Flyers to Stanley Cup titles in '74 and '75.
Yet so many fans of all ages are unaware of this chapter in Buffalo sports history. That's what Boutet wants to change.
"Hockey has been around in Western New York since the turn of the 1900s," Boutet said, "and professionally in 1928 when the Bisons were formed. They have seven championships, two in the IHL and five AHL Calder Cups, and these aren't little Podunk championships."
Comparing it to the Bisons baseball team winning a Triple-A title, Boutet said these hockey titles should also be acknowledged because the AHL/IHL were also one step away from the show.
Boutet also strongly believes that if not for the success of the Bisons, Buffalo most likely would have never gotten an NHL franchise.
The Bisons' success on the ice and at the ticket window gave the Knox family the solid numbers needed to show the big league that WNY was a market that could support an NHL team.
Had the Bisons not been around, Buffalo may not have acquired an NHL team until the 1972 or '75 NHL expansion years. Or the Knoxes may have given up on the NHL and pursued membership in the World Hockey Association, drastically changing the course of Buffalo's hockey path.
"The Sabres really are in existence because of the Bisons," Boutet said. "Without them the NHL never would have given Buffalo an NHL team. We had an American Hockey League team here that was successful and drew people. Buffalo would have been bypassed for another city, and that's a fact."
Boutet, who is friends with the Knox family, will never fail to thank them for their efforts to bring an NHL team to Buffalo. But he also strongly feels the Knox family had a chance to give the Bisons their due when the opportunity was there.
"There's nobody that respects the Knox more than I did and what they've done for hockey in Western New York," Boutet said. "But I think they kinda dropped the ball on this. ... In that first year, they could have said, 'Hey, we're gonna raise a banner for the championship that was won here five months ago.' It wasn't like it was decades ago. They could have put a banner up for the Bisons very easily. It would still be there today."
Boutet confessed that he also dropped the ball himself on this topic.
With this year being the Sabres' 50th anniversary celebration, it would have been a perfect time to remember the city's first golden era of hockey. So he regrets not making the push for some type of recognition for the Bisons sooner.
Boutet did reach out to the Sabres during the Tom Golisano-Larry Quinn days, but they showed absolutely no interest in honoring the Bisons or Braves.
Boutet tried again when the Pegulas first purchased the team, but he understood how in those early days, things were so hectic they couldn't fully address something of this nature.
Former Sabres president of hockey operations Ted Black, interestingly enough, was very intrigued by the notion of honoring the Braves. But after Black departed from the organization, the idea was once again in limbo.
Despite that, it's never too late. Boutet said it wouldn't take much to raise banners for the Braves and Bisons. It wouldn't have to be done in some type of grand fashion with a ceremony involving former players.
All his' asking for is a simple, unassuming banner of remembrance. These two teams mattered, and they will always be part of the fabric of the Buffalo sports scene.
"I'm not saying have a night for the Bisons or a night for the Braves. All I'm saying is put one up," Boutet said.
"If you want the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame to pay for it, we'll pay for it. How much could a banner be? All you have to do is hoist the thing up there. It's not a big deal and that's the big thing that I think is getting overlooked."
