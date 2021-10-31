Bowling Green outguns UB football in Halloween shootout  

AMHERST — Things got spooky for University at Buffalo football on Saturday.
The Bulls (4-5, 2-3 Mid-American Conference) were expected to trick and treat Bowling Green (3-6, 1-4) as UB came in as a 13.5-point favorite in this Halloween weekend tilt. But it became a nightmare on Webster Road, as the Falcons outlasted the Bulls, 56-44, to win their first MAC game since Nov. 2, 2019.
Not only was it the first time UB had allowed 50-plus points in a game since 2018, it is the most points the Bulls have yielded since losing to Western Michigan, 71-68, in the 2017 seven-overtime classic.
BG carved UB like a pumpkin throughout, opening the scoring with an 81-yard screen pass to TE Christian Sims just under 90 seconds into the action. Adding insult to injury on the play, Bulls safety E.J. Brown was disqualified for targeting.
After trading punts, the Falcons appeared to be setting up for a field goal late in the first quarter. But holder Matt Naranjo had other plans, as he converted a fake FG to move BG up in the red zone. The Falcons’ drive was capped by a jet sweep TD from WR Jhaylin Embry, followed by a PAT, making it 14-0.
UB leaned on its RB duo of Dylan McDuffie and Ron Cook Jr. to get into Falcons territory, cutting the BG lead to 14-3 after McNulty cashed a 50-yarder. The Bulls then forced a Falcons punt, but could not make BG pay, as QB Kyle Vantrease was picked off, clearing the way for Sims to be the boogeyman again with his second score of the day coming on a throwback pass.
Down 21-3, UB did not panic, as it chipped away downfield using an up-tempo attack with Cook and Vantrease, as well as some BG penalties, to get back into the red zone. Freshman RB Mike Washington got himself involved from there, scoring his first collegiate TD on a 14-yard tote, followed by a McNulty boot, to make it 21-10.
But the Falcons were flying high on offense like the witches on Hallow’s eve, as QB Matt McDonald netted his third first half TD with a 64-yard catch-and-run to WR Tyrone Broden. That play and a Nate Needham PAT made it 28-10 before halftime.
The Bulls went into the break on a somber note outside of the score, though, as Vantrease went down with what appeared to be a knee injury and was unable to return. He was replaced by Matt Myers, a Section VI product who’s been Vantrease’s primary backup since the West Seneca West alumnus was usurped in 2019.
The 2017 New York State Class A player of the year changed the tune a bit for the UB offense in the second half, first with a 16-play drive that took roughly half of the quarter. The Bulls let their monsters mash up front, as UB ran on 14 of those 16 plays, capped by a McDuffie score and a PAT to make it 28-17. That sequence seemed to swing momentum in UB’s favor, especially once BG head coach Scott Loeffler was tossed after a verbal dispute with officials.
Penalties cost the Falcons on the Bulls’ next possession, setting up Myers to notch a TD run and make it a 28-23 game after a failed 2-point play. UB forced a BG punt, but had the wind taken out of its sails on a Myers INT, which the Falcons capitalized on by airing it out for a 30-yard TD to Broden.
That was just the beginning of a back-and-forth fourth quarter, which BG won, 28-21. Of all the big plays in the final frame, none was bigger than McDonald’s 47-yard gallop on a fake kneel down with 15 seconds to play, giving the Falcons offense their first 50-point showing since 2015 and stopping a four-game skid.
McDonald was BG’s top star, totaling five TDs (four passing, 1 rushing), along with a 100-yard rusher in Terion Stewart, and two 100-yard receivers in Sims and Broden. Myers finished the game 12 of 24 through the air with 239 passing yards, three total scores (1 passing, two rushing) and one INT. McDuffie continues to carry the load in Kevin Marks Jr.'s absence, finishing with career highs in attempts (34), rushing yards (166) and TDs (2).
But big plays were the ghosts that jeered UB all game. Despite being charged with 15 penalties for 177 yards, BG had seven scoring drives of three plays or less, aided by 10.5 yards per play, 20.2 yards per completion and 8.2 yards per rush. The Bulls also had some pass protection issues with six sacks on the day — the program allowed a combined nine in 2019 and 2020.
Bulls head coach Maurice Linguist said the preparation this week was similar to that of last week’s going into the Akron game, which resulted in a 45-10 rout for UB. The first-year head man knows, though, that the team’s inconsistencies in 2021 cannot always be determined by how the weekly routine is handled.
“It’s easy to say right now … you had inconsistency right now, which we did. But with the same process that just occurred, we had consistency last week,” Linguist said. “So obviously my job is to find answers and solve problems, and I’m going to stay in the problem solving business. One of them is just being able to start fast … in the beginning of the game, to not put ourselves in a hole.”
What Coach Mo is alluding to are the early hills UB has had to climb. In three of its five MAC games, the Bulls have fallen behind 14-0 in the first quarter. One factor in getting going Saturday was Myers, who was involved in his most extended play since starting the first five games for UB in 2019.
“[I’m] just proud of Matt. … You look at the end of the game, we’re having to make plays, you look at Matt Myers being prepared and being ready when we needed him to be prepared and ready,” Linguist said.
Before UB’s next tilt with Miami of Ohio, the Bulls have a mini-bye week since that matchup takes place Nov. 9. Linguist thinks his team can take advantage of the break and recalibrate.
“I think any time you get the chance just to recover a little bit, even off of a good end or a negative end, [it helps],” he said.
“ … Football seasons are long, football seasons are hard. We’ve got to choose that hard every single day, [because of] the grind, the grit that it takes to just keep continuing to push things forward. So we’ll give the guys a little bit of time here to rest their bodies, get some guys back physically healthy, and get ourselves ready and prepared to put ourselves on the road and go to Miami, Ohio”
Myers shared the same sentiment about the 10-day gap between games. But just like knowing BG was rolling with a Cover 3 zone scheme as he entered Saturday in relief duty, Myers is most concerned with the quality of preparation, not quantity.
“I feel like every week, no matter what the situation is, I have to go win, be ready to play,” Myers said. “Be prepared to play whenever they need me. With the extra time, hopefully we can get healthy and rest up and just get [an] advantage for Miami [with] the days we have.”
McDuffie knows losing Vantrease is not ideal, calling him “a leader, a great player and someone you trust in big situations.” But he and the rest of the Bulls have faith in Myers’ capabilities.
“Matt’s a playmaker, a great player also. Guys look at him and know he can make plays,” said McDuffie, who now has 766 rushing yards and 10 total TDs this fall. “So at the end of the day, we’re comfortable with both, we’re happy with both. So hopefully Kyle’s healthy, but Matt’s ready for whatever situation occurs.”
UB visits the Redhawks (4-4, 3-1 MAC) at 7 p.m. Nov. 9 at Yager Stadium.
