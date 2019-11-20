Carl Kinyon spun a perfect 300 in an 800 series, highlighting this recent segment of submitted bowling scores from the local houses.
Kinyon added games of 269 and 254 to his perfecto to finish with an 823 series in Allie Brandt Lanes' US Postal league.
Four other keglers had perfect games, including one of Kinyon's leaguemates. Tim Swartz had a 300 during a 731 set, also in the Postal league.
Joe Moore II added a third Allie Brandt bowler, tossing a 300 in the 676 effort in the DRI league.
Bob Yamonaco and Eric Grindlay gave Rapids Bowling Center's Mackenzie Automotive league two 300s of its own. Yamonaco threw his in a 776 series while Grindlay finished at 728.
ALLIE BRANDT LANES
Murphy Insurance — Diane LaSpada 204-499, Darlene Ribbeck 164-481, Donna Clark 173-460, Mary Ann Cutter 176-454, Shelley Richards 162-450, Lorraine Shelton 177, Deanna Crawford 165, Becky Austin 161, Kathy Dudley 161, Doloros Stinson 161, Pat Lash 155, Lois Bateman 154.
US Postal — Carl Kinyon 269-300-254-823, Mike Ohol 279-761, Sean Dietz 298-760, Dave Bunn 269-759, Josh Weatherall 279-756, Gary Empson 265-751, Gary Kinyon 297-750, Tim Swartz 300-731.
DRI — JJ Grembowicz 279-711, Nicki Laport 277-702, Todd Wheeler 255-698, Robert Alvarez 266-698, Mike Wrobel 253-682, Joe Moore II 300-676, Todd Ulm 254-676.
Knights of Columbus — Dave Smith 681, Nark Mariani 280-663.
Sportsmen — Frank Burns 671, Dave Sobieraski 666, Jamison Neglia 260-661, Adam Melewski 657, Dan Routhier 653.
BOWL-O-DROME
Janelle Messer Esq. — Rich Washcalus 278, Michelle Sterner 257-269-749, Cathy Paonessa 246-246-237-729, John Spatorico 254-256-713, Andrea Rizzotto 242-680, Dillon Snopkowski 223-618, Bobbi-Lynn Marshall 228-225-626, Deanna Mills 224, Tom Anthony 226, David Zajac 221-637, John Snopkowski 227-611, Donna Krieger 178, Shelley Ruopp 177, Kelly Maynard 153, Gina McKenna 200, Steve Mayes 216, Nick Vilardo 201, Patty Palacios 189, Sheri Pugh 182, Margo Fritton 225-199-571, Wendy Zito 195, Arlene Nye 182, Marie Villari 164, Kim Grace 153, Mary Coleman 135.
Tuesday AM Ladies — Jackie McGrath 178-439, Marie Briganti 142, Gerry Donovan 160, Fran Hal 155.
Dick Dembeck Memorial — Tony Kraneyk 245-594, Ken Pawlukovich 221-212-632, Paul Wozniak 234-208-635, Jack Faiola 226-573, Paul Luick 206-200-584, Jim Thorpe 213-539, Joe LaMarca 201-531, Pete Sirianni 504, Rich Malec 210-570, Bob MacNaughton 563, Walt Kendzia 205-525, Bob Bedore 217-583, Harry Chapman 503.
LEWISTON EVENT CENTER
Tuesday Retired — Ed Zalinski 171, Walter Schultz 192, Elmer Holstrom 166.
Immaculate Conception — Brian Harold 213-605, Esther Barrick 152, Sue Vecsey 152, Vicky Wylubski 160, Virginia Bucholtz 158, Mary Jane Schultz 171, Bob Zambito 212, Fred Wylubski 183, Brian Zachary 173.
Mixed Doubles — Andy Minarcin 203, Lisa Jackson 174, Bryan McAndrew 230, Kevin DaBill 246, Candy Begley 196, Vinnie Merlo 222-218, Paula Alexander 174, Shane Stumpf 152, Jamie Scarf 201, Ed Olszewski 190.
Wednesday Night Fun — Peter Caputo 199, Bill Schiavitti 192, Isaac Bailey 199, Connor Martin 201, David Reilly 223, John Pearson 211, Gail Donovan 210, Larry Stacey 202, Chris Merrell 191, Brandon Ventry 190, Cam Caso 206-204, Zach Ventry 185, Mike Boss 230, Jordan Willard 224, Jake Braun 230, John Fabrizio 168.
Friday Retired Mixed — Al Mack 203, Carole Stewart 224, Harry Thaxton 167, Bob Zambito 178, Mary Jane Schuktz 185, Brian Harold 190.
Niagara Sausage — Mike Hoy 224, Scott Dale 205, Betty Schnettler 191, Roger Zimmerman 219, Shawn Wilkesmore 212, Randy Bennion 189, Eric Sylva 204, Shaun Wegener 248, Jamie Wegener 225, Mindi Schultz 169, Brenna Proehl 170, Jessica Hoy 190, Tim Proehl 211, Kathy Aughtman 166, Phil Mitchell 203, Kevin Mitchell 215, Dan Seger 190.
Saturday Night EOW Party — Cory Piechowski 279-627, Pat McDonough 212, Andy Minarcin 190, Dave Ciurczak 211, Chris Bower 214, Len Butski 211, Paul Naus 219, Joann Pollow 210, Jeremy Pollow 203-205, Kayla Lyons 159, Boots Martin 198, Tony Ramsey 191, Kelly McNally 191, Fred Schmidt 201, Mike Schmidt 216, Robin Ciraolo 198, Angelo Ciraolo 219, Tamara Piechowski 187, Dave Hall 209.
RAPIDS BOWLING CENTER
AM Preps — Nick Lavigueur 69, Wyatt Lucore 68, Daniel Morrisette 66-159, Stephon Lee 94-208, Bella Jackson 59.
AM Future Bowlers — Zoe Bellavia 85, Frankie Bellavia 79, Maxwell Novak 80.
Juniors & Teens — James Samborek 155-395, Nick Napolitano 170-480, Vinny Pietrangeli 109, Nickolas Rosa 154-435, Ryan Davis 154-397, Allie Ventry 144, Ava Luchese 147-332, Zachary Wayda 203-498, Brennan Dullen 84, Damien Seiler 90-248, Noah Siford 138, Tyson Crowley 143, Veronica Roulley 84.
PM Preps — Leah Harvey 79, Vance Adamson 79, Zach Henderson 83, Gavin Burke 105, Cole Piper 95, Guiseppe Spagnolo 102.
PM Future Bowlers — Rory Donovan 102-186, Gweneth Spagnolo 76, Amanda Coons 101.
All Stars — Nickolas Rosa 156, David Shelton 214, Trevor McKee 221, Darrian Gilmore 179, Jeffrey Ciurczak 204, Aleigha Gray 183, Alissa Cessna 179, Jacob Phillips 247-566, Nick Grabowski 209-488, Parker Phillips 186, Brian Templeton 238-667, Autumn Hall 143, Shawn Hall 165, Aidan Strack 211, Cameron Shelton 237-631, Ryan Kish 224, Derek Carr 213, Nick Cashatt 185.
Mackenzie's Automotive — Bob Yamonaco 300-286-776, Eric Grindlay 300-239-728, Paul Biondi 234, Tony Walker 236, Larry Janese 232-671, Christina Yamonaco 202-536, Misty Kraft 181-500, Hope Moore 180.
Prime Time Pro Shop — Paul Biondi 279-267-738, Joe Klis 234-662, Stephano Cirrito 255, Stephen Biondi 259-668, Aaron Magliazzo 236-679, Mitch Dinger 257, Lenny Pimm 246, Jake Wisor 258-694, Steve Groom 234, Shawn Finitz 233.
