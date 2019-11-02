It may be chilly outside, but the local bowling scene is starting to heat up.
Locals threw three 800 series and as many 300 games this past week, led by Bryan Mussell, who did both at Brad Angelo Lanes.
Mussell went off for an 845 set in the Mantelli Trailer Sales league, tossing his perfecto, a 279 and a 266.
Brad Angelo, the former pro and owner of Brad Angelo Lanes, had a big series himself, using a high-game 289 in an 824 effort in the Nin Angelo Memorial league.
Frank Bellavia Jr. had the other 800 series, using games of 276 and 266 to hit 806 in Rapids Bowling Center's Solidays Bar and Grill league.
Two other 300s came out of Lockport's Allie Brandt Lanes. Mike Phillips just missed the 800 mark, throwing a perfect game in a 794 set in the Moose 617 league. Dave Bunn finished with a 772 in the US Postal league.
ALLIE BRANDT LANES
Murphy Insurance — Mary Ann Cutter 171-474, Diane LaSpada 179-473, Donna Clark 177-450, Deanna Crawford 181, Andrea Wutz 174, Pat Lash 160, Lois Bateman 153-153, Lorraine Shelton 150.
US Postal — Dave Bunn 300-772, Ricky Mussell Jr. 266-744, JJ Grembowicz 709, Josh Weatherall 267-707, Tony Caraco 697.
Moose 617 — Mike Phillips 300-794, Ralph Berry 258-696, Jeremy Hejza 665, Greg French 663, Jak Taylor 654, Nicki Laport 635.
Brandt Memorial — Quentin Baker 279-719, Roberto Alverez 298-718, Ricky Mussell 258-687, Tim Swartz 656.
Sportsmen — Dan Routhier 696, Jamison Neglia 257-693, Dan Weigand 259-675, Brian Bannan 663.
DRI — JJ Grembowicz 268-683, Mike Phillips 681, Mike Wrobel 679, Todd Wheeler 677, Chris Landry 256-654, Scoop Davis 651.
Knights Of Columbus — Andy Heftka 277-696, Stan Wilson 269-662, Marty Pacer 652, Ron Weaver 670.
No Shows — Teddy Schoonmaker 267-720.
Niagara Orleans — Ron Weaver 680, David Kenjockety 669.
BOWL-O-DROME
Janelle Messer Esq. — Chad Snopkowski 263-693, Jarod Powers 256-246-702, Deanna Mills 250-609, Cathy Paonessa 223-630, Rich Washcalus 244-614, John Snopkowski 233-591, Mary McCabe 173, Mary Coram 196-541, Casey Coram 213-619, Steve Mayes 201, Nick Vilardo 222, Gail Gariano 168, Bob Gray 193, Jim Anthony 214, Tom Anthony 200, Gina McKenna 194, Michelle Sterner 224-607, Tabitha Dominguez 192-565, Norm Spurback 212-618, Terri Forgione 173, The Bro Code 610, Young Bucks 1,709.
Tuesday AM Ladies — Gerry Donovan 170-150, Barbara Joyce 166, Marie Briganti 152.
Dick Dembeck Memorial — Joe LaMarca 225-205-214-644, Paul Luick 224-204-200-628, Walt Kendzia 218-600, Bob MacNaughton 201-560, Jim Thorpe 531, Del Schmahl 515, Harry Chapman 521, Jack Faiola 500.
Business & Professionals — Nick Vilaedo 219, Bob Zambito 217, Jim Anthony 212, Jim Snopkowski 206.
Zajac Funeral Home Wednesday — Matt Zacher 270-658, Dave Wakeman 270-641, Phil Rulli 227-232-226-685, John Smith 237-630, Frank Pati 247-647, DJ Chapman 258-672, Jon Miller 227-232-647, Rob Klinger 242-632, Scott Colangelo 230, Paul Montani 235, Duane Cook Sr. 258, Dave Edwards 233.
Rulli Electric — Joe Kempa 267, Vinny Paonessa 233, Matt Anderson 209, Mike Krull 209, John Wayda 190-196, Bob Lengen 199.
Friday Retirees — Rich Malec 239-563, Joe LaMarca 214-200-612, Frank Renda 222-610, Nick Vilardo 221-209-609, Paul Luick 218-207-603, Tony Kraneyk 555, Jim Thorpe 546, Bob Bedore 210-577, Paul Wozniak 502, Bill Sterner 211-539.
BRAD ANGELO LANES
United Church League — Steve Lindermuth 250.
E & M Properties — Matthew Dayfert 181-509, Diane LaRuffa 183-172-499.
Midnight Bombers — Kevin Ryan 254-732, Dennis Illig 279, Tim Newman 256.
Nin Angelo Memorial — Brad Angelo 289-269-266-824, Sean Dietz 279-771, Tim Frenz 269-715, Dave Tolkacz 703, Ron Kipp 266-696, Ray Sherman Jr. 694, Marc Nowak 678, Brandon Kipp 280, Jeff Dio 279, Eric Glinski 258, Jillian Kipp 258, Ron Sementelli 257, Angela Glaser 244.
Mantelli Trailer Sales — Bryan Mussell 279-266-300-845, Rick Mussell Sr. 697.
RAPIDS BOWLING CENTER
Kelly's Korner — Juanita Daniels 175, Cathy Wagner 169, Wendy Zito 184, Jane Milleville 210-561, Carol Hartman 175, Sylvia Pierini 185, Sharon Ryan 163.
Tuesday Senior Men — Jerry Ambrose 264-602, Marco Napolitano 201, Dave Tucker 209, Chuck Magliazzo 238, Les Zimmerman 213, Jerry Moceri 236, Bob McAndrew 194, Paul Fitzsimmons 236, Jack Fink 234-650, Vince Capaldi 268-634, Gary Wilcox 203, John Walker 226-652, Rich Demunda 209, Bob Mort 191, Larry Rowe 193, Chuck Mackmin 245-233-705, Dave Devantier 192, Bob Mueller 223-642, Pat Buffone 222-619, Jim McNaney 222, Richard Gibson 257-245-712, Sam Gariano 256-651, Terry Bennetti 266-671, Phil Valore 234-627, Tom Antoniadis 215, Mike Tylec 246-659, George Smith 223, John Loss 218, Dave Cuddahee 225-625, Vern Ross 212-618, Carl Berak 220, Bill Sterner 236-617, Mark Valenti 241-617, Rich Hague 200, Dave Nardozzi 232, Bill Welch 221, Pete Barstys 196, Harry Pelose 191, Steve Domaradzki 244-654, Dave Cuddy 203, Harry Jones 265-604, Ken Herby 212-604, Dennis Rott 205, Rick Warner 211.
Niagara Monument — Phil Banker 200, Bob Bedore 238-660, Kat Segovia 170, Essie Jackson 169, Les Zimmerman 202, Sandy Masterson 169, Terry Piper 179, Marge Kerns 165, Deb Pierce 168, Gail Capaldi 163, Glen Fose 190.
Guido's Upholstering/Joe's Guys — Chuck Mackmin 222-212-221-655, Dennis Milleville 230-233-643, Rick Smith 220-210-614, Bob Cirrito 207-245-612, Vince Capaldi 225-222-611, Nick DelGrolice 233-599, Bill Welch 202-215-595, Walt Kendzia 227-203-582, John Adams 213-581, John Loss 206-207-577, Harry Jones 224-212-574, Jerry Moceri 225-568, Dave DeVantier 196-566, Carl Berak 227-563, Rick Hague 210-554, Arnie Porter 193-542, Mark Voelker 212-520, George Smith 220, Rick Tester 213, Larry Rowe 203, Art Kroening 191, Tom Rinallo 189, Steve Domaradzki 185, John Rogers 184, Bob Sembert 182, Al Rose 181, Wesley James 173, Doc Ludwig 172, Lou Segovia 171, Ted Snyder 171.
Carbo 501 — Chris Walp 268-233-702, Diana Tierney 202-533, Rick Baldwin 274-696, Milan Carr 258-663, Derek Reid 243, Joe Hescox 235-673, Larry McEvoy 249, George Boskat 246, Nancy Nadeau 187.
Military Towing Ladies — Ronale Baum 180, Ann Sinclair 226-604, Kim O'Grady 189-505, Rachel Szeliga 237-697, Sue Loss 191, Laurie Maranto 202-532.
Solidays Bar & Grill — Frank Bellavia Jr. 276-266-806, Zane Tester 265-239-739, Lou Paonessa 296-232-736, Pat Desjardins 269-240-733, Tom Tedesco 247-246-718, Joe Cosentino 265-680, Chuck Fiacco 248-659, Doug Potter 258, John Danielewicz 257-684.
ABC Teachers — Joy Pazamickas 127, Margaret Ewing 105, Marre Campbell 139, Louise Jones 179-305, Terri Gregg 168-324, Chris Cooks 168-322.
N.Y. Air National Guard — Kelly Kennerson 183, Saleem Winters 288-656.
Tuesday Trios — Laurie Maranto 211-540, Kim Wilson 201-562, Robert Goldman III 238.
Niagara Ministries — Darlene Johns 236-643, Nate Rwing 246, Deborah Williamson 195, Joy Martin 258.
Sanborn Businessmen — Paul Biondi 289-257-759, Chris Topolski 650, Ken Moceri 236, Dustin Walck 239-660, Steve Hoover 258, Terry Haseley 240, Rick Milleville 266-685, Ed Lewis 289-664, Rob Dymond 266, Shaun Wegener 251, Rick Baldwin 245, Dave Gubala 245, Dan Frederick 244-674, Curk Burgess 244-650, Bob Colpoys 266, Doug Barney 236, Ken Jackson 256-683, Mark Milleville 235, Mark Boesken 235-681, Kris Brayley 665.
