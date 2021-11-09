Buffalo begins rebound campaign against No. 6 Michigan

AMHERST — Buffalo’s biggest challenge of the basketball season could come in its opening game tonight when the Bulls visit No. 6 Michigan.
The Wolverines are the highest-ranked opponent the Bulls have met since traveling to No. 4 Iowa State in December 2015 and UB’s first Big Ten foe since playing at eventual national finalist and No. 6 Wisconsin the year prior.
UB can draw confidence from its recent history against ranked opponents, beating No. 12 Arizona in the 2018 NCAA tournament and opening the following season with a win at No. 13 West Virginia.
“When we beat West Virginia, we were ranked in the top-25 the next Monday,” said UB’s sixth-year senior center Brock Bertram. “We carried that confidence from that game, knowing we could beat any team in the country. If we have a big win like that against Michigan, we can do the same thing.”
Michigan, the defending Big Ten champions who reached the Elite Eight last season and boast one of the country’s best big men in 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson, are the lone team from a major conference on UB’s non-conference schedule. The only other ranked team the Bulls are slated to play is No. 23 St. Bonaventure in the Reilly Center on Dec. 4.
“We are excited. Playing in a Big Ten arena is a unique experience,” said Bertram, a Minnesota native. “I’ve been a part of a lot of big games in this program. I think we have a great team this year and we are going to go out there with our blue-collar mentality.”
It’s a big step up in competition from UB’s exhibition opposition, Division III Medaille, who replaced the stronger Daemen program that went on pause because of a coronavirus cluster following its Texas trip to compete in a showcase of top D-II teams.
But no matter who UB plays before and after, Michigan poses as big of a challenge as the Bulls will face, coach Jim Whitesell said.
“Michigan might be the best team in the country,” said Whitesell, who is supported by the Wolverine’s No. 2 preseason KenPom rating. “You’re talking about a team that could’ve easily won the national championship last year and brought back three starters. Their recruiting class is outstanding. They are as disciplined and as talented as any team we will see. And I’m impressed with their discipline as much as their talent.”
UB is the consensus favorite to win the Mid-American Conference for the fifth time in eight years, in part because of the Bulls’ strength and length in the frontcourt and on the wings.
“I have a lot of confidence in my guys,” Whitesell said. “But we can’t make mistakes and think our length and athleticism will cover them up. Because in this matchup, their length and athleticism covers it up. We have to be the more complete team.”
Losing only scoring guard Jayvon Graves, now playing for the Austin Spurs in the G-League, from last season’s MAC tournament finalist, UB has one of the oldest teams in the country, with an average age of 21 years, eight months.
“These guys have a lot of games played under our belts,” Whitesell said.
“We have a big chip on our shoulder,” Bertram said. “We didn’t accomplish our goal last year. That’s a big reason why I came back. We want to win a MAC championship and play in the NCAA tournament. We have been working our butts off this spring, summer and fall. And we want to keep out-working people to get to our goals.”
