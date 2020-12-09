Buffalo hoops receives transfer news

The Buffalo men’s basketball team got a backcourt boost Wednesday while the women’s program was disappointed to learn it would not enjoy the same benefit.
Keishawn Brewton will join the Bulls (1-2) on the floor for Thursday’s home opener against Division II Mercyhurst (4 p.m., ESPN3, 1520 AM) after the NCAA approved his request to waive the mandatory year-in-residence eligibility requirement for D-I transfers, UB announced on Twitter. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 14.5 points last season at Coastal Carolina.
The UB women, however, found out hours before playing at Purdue that the NCAA denied a waiver for Jazmine Young, a 5-8 guard who led Tennessee State in scoring (12.4 ppg) last season.
“Absolutely NO reason Jazmine Young should not be able to play!” UB coach Felisha Legette-Jack tweeted with a photo of Young while the Bulls were warming up at Mackey Arena. “Transfer waiver denied! Great student! Great person! Does it the right way! I see you Jaz and You Matter!”
Legette-Jack advocated on social media last month for members of the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association to support a recommendation allowing all NCAA transfers to play this season. The Bulls remain hopeful that players like Young could gain eligibility pending the result of an NCAA D-I Council vote on the issue that Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported could take place on or before Dec. 16.
“Covid! Racial Divide! Presidential Election! As adults these last 9 months sometimes have been unbearable!” Legette-Jack wrote on Twitter. “How do we think this is impacting the Collegiate Student? Let Them Play! It’s not about YOU! It’s about them! Then it can be about you! Mental health is at stake!”
Legette-Jack was not made available to the media following UB’s 82-70 loss at Purdue.
UB also took a few lumps against the Boilermakers. Starting point guard Dyaisha Fair, the third-leading scoring in the country as a freshman last season, left the game due to injury. She returned to play a few minutes in the fourth before again exiting.
Summer Hemphill (O’Hara), who just returned from an extended recovery from knee surgery, was injured in the third quarter and did not return.
Freshman guard Cheyenne McEvans led the Bulls (2-2) with 16 points and three assists off the bench.
Brewton gives the UB men needed shooting, scoring punch and depth in the backcourt. He was more accurate (37%) on higher volume (eight attempts per game) from 3-point territory than any UB player last season. In his sophomore season playing for UB assistant Brendan Foley at Chipola Junior College, Brewton averaged 19.4 points and shot 47% from long range.
“Keishawn is a player who can score at an extremely high level,” UB coach Jim Whitesell said in the spring when announcing Brewton’s signing. “He is an excellent shooter and is also a really good defender. We are really excited that he chose to become a Bull and can’t wait to start working with him.”
The Bulls’ starting guards, Ronald Segu and Jayvon Graves, have combined to shoot 24% from beyond the arc on 33 tries through three games and both rank among the national leaders receiving more than 93% of available floor time, per KenPom.com. Walk-on guard Jamon Bivens has received spot minutes as UB was without freshman guard Chanse Robinson (wrist) for the first two games and sophomore Savion Gallion (coach’s decision) in its last outing.
Junior college transfer Malik Zachery remains suspended indefinitely following his September arrest in North Tonawanda on charges of second-degree assault and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
