Bulls accept X-mas Day bowl bid

The Buffalo Bulls have been beaten but not defeated and are looking forward to playing football on Christmas Day.
After falling out of the national rankings following its first loss of the season in Friday night’s Mid-American Conference championship game, UB accepted an invitation on Sunday to the Camellia Bowl.
Playing a bowl game for the third consecutive year and fifth time in school history, UB (5-1) will meet Marshall (7-2) at 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Cramton Bowl, continuing a Christmas tradition in Montgomery, Ala. The game will air on ESPN, marking the seventh national television appearance this season for the Bulls.
“There are no bad bowl games,” said UB coach Lance Leipold, repeating the mantra he and associate head coach Rob Ianello adopted from working under Barry Alvarez at Wisconsin. “There are only two teams in our league getting that opportunity in this crazy year. For us to have that, we need to embrace it.”
UB’s star running back Jaret Patterson told Leipold that he plans to play in the bowl game, but Leipold said he is uncertain of Patterson’s availability due to a knee injury sustained in the second half of the 38-28 loss against Ball State in Detroit.
In lieu of Patterson’s NFL draft prospects following a record-setting season in which he was named Offensive Player of the Year in the MAC and is a semifinalist for the Doak Walker Award given to the nation’s best rusher, Leipold said “his future and his health will be paramount,” in the decision whether Patterson plays on Friday.
Otherwise, Leipold does not expect any other UB players to opt out of the bowl trip.
Leipold emphasized that in a pandemic season of fits and starts, the Bulls’ focus has been on playing every game they can.
“We know what that feeling was like when we had to turn the bus around, so we should be excited to get on the plane and go play,” Leipold said. “This is only the seventh game of the year. … Everybody who wanted to pound the table to get a season and play, and we had already had one taken away, I’d be surprised if somebody wouldn’t want to play.”
Bowl-eligible for the fourth straight season and coming off the program’s first bowl victory last year in the Bahamas, UB’s winning record didn’t guarantee a postseason opportunity as it would have in a normal season. Bowling lanes narrowed as several games were canceled because of the pandemic and eligibility requirements based on record and conference-affiliation eased for this season.
“It took some time to get this official,” said UB athletic director Mark Alnutt, noting the Bulls weren’t certain of their postseason fate until hearing form Camellia Bowl officials about 15 minutes before Sunday’s 11 a.m. announcement.
Alnutt praised players, coaches, trainers and support staff for ensuring the Bulls were able to accept a bowl bid when many other programs around the country have had to remove themselves from consideration. Getting to this point required strict adherence to coronavirus safety measures, including isolation from friends and family, mask wearing and regular virus tests.
“I’m so proud of what they have been able to do this season,” Alnutt said. “Not just what they have done on the football field, but going through this process.”
