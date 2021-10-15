Bulls can look to history in chase for bowl eligibility

Looking ahead for University at Buffalo’s football program, it helps to look back on the past.
The 1958 Bulls were inducted into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame this week. The second Team of Distinction in GBSHOF history was UB’s first invited to a bowl game. Awarded the Lambert Cup as the best small college team in the East and slated to face Florida State in the Tangerine Bowl, the Bulls turned down the bid in solidarity with two black teammates who were forbidden from playing in Orlando.
“The greatest game never played,” Rev. Jesse Jackson said on the 50th anniversary when UB made its bowl season debut in Toronto at the International Bowl. The Bulls would go bowling in four successive seasons, including each of the past three, two of which culminated in victories.
Bowl eligible four years in a row with a .500 record or better, UB’s postseason streak is in peril after two losses to start Mid-American Conference play dropped the Bulls to 2-4.
There is historical precedent, however, for a turnaround, as recently as 2019, when UB overcame a similar start to win six of seven down the stretch and claim the school’s first bowl title in the Bahamas as the crowning achievement of an 8-5 season that preceded last year’s 6-1 run to finish ranked among the top 25 nationally.
At the midway point of his first season at UB, coach Maurice Linguist is leaning on the veterans of that comeback story for leadership going into Saturday’s game against visiting Ohio (noon, ESPN+, 1520 AM).
“Perspective is a great tool to have in your life,” Linguist said. “When you go through certain experiences and you can grow through them, you can gain confidence for things in the future because of what you have been through.”
Ohio won 21-20 in overtime in its last visit to UB Stadium that coincided with quarterback Kyle Vantrease taking over as the starter and steering the Bulls to their strong finish two seasons ago.
The Bobcats were the team to beat in the MAC East before the Bulls usurped them but are struggling in starting 1-5 in their first season without coach Frank Solich.
Having lost against FCS Duquesne, Ohio has only beaten Akron, the team UB visits next week. With the following game at home against Bowling Green, the UB enters a soft spot on the schedule, facing three opponents that rate near the bottom of the nation by various metrics. The Bulls are favored by a touchdown this week and odds favor a three-game parlay back to a winning record overall and in the conference going into November.
UB is coming off a 48-38 loss at new East division frontrunner Kent State. After spotting the Golden Flashes the first three touchdowns, the Bulls rallied ahead before allowing the final two scores and surrendering a fourth-quarter lead for the third time in four weeks.
“We’ve had our ups and downs,” Linguist said. “We’ve got to learn how to finish and close things out. That’s the next step for us and we believe we have the ability to do it.”
“Tough teams last,” Linguist told the Bulls after the Kent State loss. “They call it a season for a reason. It’s a week-by-week, psychological, physical, mental battle that you have to have some conviction and vision in what you ultimately want to do to continue to grow and take the necessary steps. We feel like we are doing that right now.”
We’ll find out over the next three Saturdays whether the Bulls are back on track toward bowl eligibility, or looking back on glory days in the recent past.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.