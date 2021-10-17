Bulls come back for first MAC win

AMHERST — The roller coaster ride continues for University at Buffalo football. Entering the fourth quarter down 26-10, the Bulls (3-4, 1-2 Mid-American Conference) used a 17-0 run against Ohio (1-6, 1-2) to earn their first conference win in the Maurice Linguist era.
UB kicker Alex McNulty saved the day, as his 26-yard boot on an untimed down closed the game out for the Bulls. The game-winning field goal came on a sequence reminiscent of the Washington Football Team’s Week 2 win over the New York Giants; McNulty initially missed a 31-yard kick as time expired, but due to an offside penalty, the Bulls got one last try to go for the win.
“I think it was just the same thought process as the first kick,” said McNulty, who went 2 for 2 on the day on FG attempts. “Trust that I’ve done it 1,000 times in practice. I can do it again, no reason I can’t do it right now. Don’t make it bigger than it was.”
The game was a microcosm of the Bulls’ up-and-down 2021 season. The Bobcats gashed UB in the first quarter, as they built up a 21-0 lead off the strength of their rushing attack. Ohio QB Armani Rogers scored twice and RB De’Montre Tuggle added another, all while Ohio piled up 181 rushing yards in the period.
Rogers’ first TD will go down in history, as he followed a failed 4th-and-goal play for UB with a 99-yard score. The play will forever be considered the longest rush from scrimmage in NCAA history.
UB woke up a bit in the second quarter, cutting the halftime deficit to 21-10 after McNulty’s first made kick and a 4-yard TD rush from RB Dylan McDuffie.
Ohio seemed to retake the momentum in the third, opening the second half by melting over eight minutes off the clock with a 14-play drive that ended with a field goal. Things got worse for the Bulls from there once they went 3-and-out the following possession, as they then gave up a safety on a miscommunication on their punt attempt.
But that sequence seemed to be what UB needed to rev itself up. After forcing a punt, the Bulls drove down field and capitalized on a facemask penalty with QB Kyle Vantrease (22-30, 261 passing yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT) connecting on a 1-yard score for TE Tyler Stephens’ first-ever UB TD. Vantrease found McDuffie on the 2-point conversion, cutting the margin to 26-18.
Ohio’s next possession would end prematurely, as DE Max Michel forced a Rogers fumble, which DB Kadofi Wright recovered to set the Bulls up for their next scoring drive. Vantrease led the Bulls on a 7-play drive and topped it off with a 8-yard pop pass to TE Trevor Borland for the sophomore’s first TD reception of his collegiate career.
UB would force another Ohio 3-and-out, then the Bulls took over with 6:19 left to play. Despite being backed up on their own 5-yard line, the Bulls salted the final minutes of the game away with a 16-play drive to set McNulty up for his game-winner.
“I’m just so proud of them, I’m so proud of the guys. I’m proud of the way they fought,” said Linguist, who won his first MAC game as a member of the UB program since he was last with the team as it’s DBs coach in 2013.
“ … Rarely do you play a perfect game. Really the challenge for us was just can you play a complete game? Can you play and not let a circumstance dictate your behavior, but battle through even adverse situations? This team has had a ton of close games this season, and we’ve felt the pain of coming up on the short end of some of these games, and I’m just proud of the way the guys fought and found a way.”
The rush defense continues to be a struggle for UB, as it now has allowed five of its seven opponents to rush for over 200 yards as a team. But the Bulls settled in as a defensive unit after the first quarter, limiting the Bobcats offense to only three points in the final three quarters.
“You just make the adjustments. … Credit to Ohio, they fought their [butts] off. I have so much respect for that program and our team and our coaches respect them,” Linguist said.
“ … You give up the 21 points in the first quarter, we’re down and then it’s like anything else; when you find yourself in a hole, what do you do next? You make the next, immediate right decision, you make the next, immediate right adjustment.
Coach Mo said with Ohio’s run-heavy system the key was squeezing his defensive ends down and having linebackers fold back inside as the game progressed. Holding the Bobcats running game to 90 team rushing yards after the first quarter was crucial, as Linguist felt the Bulls had an advantage on D if they put Rogers (6-10 passing, 75 passing yards, 183 rushing yards) in 3rd-and-long scenarios.
This UB win is even more impressive considering All-MAC performers Kevin Marks Jr. and Taylor Riggins both sat out due to injury. McDuffie and Ron Cook Jr. stepped up on Marks’ behalf, with the former tallying a season-high 143 rushing yards on 23 carries. Cook totaled 73 yards from scrimmage in the win and sparked the passing game as the team’s leading receiver with 63 yards.
McDuffie noted that OC Shane Montgomery’s adjustments throughout the game led to the offense’s production after a stagnant first quarter. But the junior tailback also made sure to credit the line for allowing him to crack the 100-yard mark for the first time in his career.
“I think the offensive line, starting out with them, they did a great job, especially in the second half,” said McDuffie, a former standout with St. Francis and Sweet Home. “They came out with an intent for physical play. So guys blocking that hard, you can’t let them down. My teammates, they all did a great job. … I just did my part.”
UB will look to earn consecutive wins in MAC play next when the Bulls travel for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Akron (2-5, 1-2 MAC) on Oct. 23.
