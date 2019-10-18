Bulls keep eyes on MAC East

The University at Buffalo begins the second half of its football season seeking to regain traction toward its bowl game ambitions.
Coming off a bye week, the Bulls (2-4) visit Akron (0-6) today (3:30 p.m., ESPN+, 1520 AM) having lost their first two Mid-American Conference contests and winless on the road.
But UB players and coaches believe they can still salvage this season and make a run toward finishing .500 or better and gaining postseason eligibility. Defending its MAC East title and returning to the conference championship game isn’t out of the question for UB, with Kent State being the only 2-0 team in the division standings.
“When we look at it, we have a lot to play for and a lot of goals that can still be reached,” coach Lance Leipold said.
“We have to use it as motivation and we can’t look at anything negative,” quarterback Kyle Vantrease said. “0-2 is obviously not where want to be. We want to win the rest of the season out, go to the MAC championship and get to a bowl game.”
Vantrease, a native of Stow, Ohio, eight miles from the Akron campus, is expected to make his second straight start in place of West Seneca native Matt Myers, who is recovering from a neck injury. Vantrease was 16 of 23 passing for 197 yards and two touchdowns while running for another score in UB’s 21-20 overtime loss to Ohio before the bye.
“I was really pleased with the way he played against Ohio,” Leipold said. “I thought he had a solid game. He got injured late and he fought through it.”
Vantrease sat out practice during the bye week to rest a foot injury, but Leipold said that aliment shouldn’t affect his ability to play quarterback or perform punting duties for the Bulls.
UB is 1-7 all-time at Akron and 0-3 at InfoCision Stadium but favored by 17 points on the road against a Zips team that has lost its two first two MAC games under new coach Tom Arth by an average of 22 points.
“Everyone matches up differently against each other,” Leipold said. “If we play and execute, we are going to have a chance to win football games. When we don’t, we are probably going to come up short.”
UB leads the MAC in total defense at 315.5 yards per game. Their performance hasn’t dipped over the past three games without All-MAC linebacker James Patterson (upper-body injury), who continued wearing a non-contact jersey during mid-week practices but remains a game-time decision.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.