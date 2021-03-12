Bulls outlast Akron, to play for title

CLEVELAND — Jeenathan Williams scored 26 points and hit a crucial 3-pointer midway through overtime, leading Buffalo to an 81-74 win over Akron in the semifinals of the Mid-American Conference Tournament on Friday night.
The second-seeded Bulls (16-7) scored the first seven points in OT, with Williams’ 3 making it 75-68 with 2:35 left. Buffalo missed five free throws in the final 1:29, but Akron (15-8) couldn’t capitalize.
Buffalo will make its fifth title game appearance in the past six tournaments when it meets Ohio on Saturday for the league’s automatic NCAA Tournament bid. The Bobcats stunned top-seeded Toledo 87-80 in the other semifinal.
The Bulls are technically the MAC’s defending champions after last year’s tourney was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Josh Mballa had 20 rebounds — nine offensive — and 16 points for Buffalo. Ronaldo Segu scored 18 as the Bulls beat the Zips for the second time in 10 days and won their seventh straight.
Loren Cristian Jackson scored 27 points on just 11 of 33 shooting to pace Akron, which rallied late in regulation to force overtime. Enrique Freeman added 11 points and 14 rebounds for the third-seeded Zips.
Buffalo should have closed it out before going to OT, but the nation’s best rebounding team couldn’t come up with two defensive rebounds and committed a charging foul to help Akron.
The Bulls also had a costly turnover with 1.1 seconds left, but Jackson missed a 3-pointer from the corner at the horn that would have won it.
Women fall to No. 1 Falcons
Bowling Green’s 3-point shooting was too much for the Bulls to overcome Friday morning as the top-seeded Falcons earned a 80-67 victory in the MAC semifinals.
The Falcons connected on 14 3-pointers, while UB struggled to get its offense going, shooting just 33% from the field and 6 of 22 from beyond the arc.
Sensational sophomore Dyaisha Fair led the Bulls in scoring with 20, her 20th 20-point game of the season. She added nine rebounds, four assists and four steals. Freshman Cheyenne McEvans finished with 16 points and a career-best 12 rebounds for her third career double-double.
Bowling Green led 19-15 after the first but used an 8-0 run at the start of the second to extend its lead to 12. Three straight 3s from sophomore Jessika Schiffer got the Bulls right back in the game, but BG answered with a 7-0 run of its own to regain a double-digit advantage and took a 34-26 advantage into the half.
UB was able to cut the Falcons’ lead to four twice in the third quarter, but each time BG answered with a 3-pointer. After leading by eight after the third, Bowling Green was able to build its lead to double digits for the entire fourth quarter.
“We got beat by a good team today,” head coach Felisha Legette-Jack told reporters after the game. “We didn’t make shots that were wide open and that’s unfortunate because that’s not our story, that’s not how we play.”
It was the Bulls’ sixth appearance in the MAC semifinals in the last seven years.
