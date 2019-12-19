Bunn, Ciliberto go off at Allie Brandt Lanes

Dave Bunn and Jason Ciliberto both went well over the 800-mark with monstrous series in the US Postal league at Allie Brandt Lanes, highlighting this bunch of submitted scores from the local bowling houses.
Both finished with series of 850-plus. Bunn had a perfect 300 game during his outing, then added a 279 and 280 for an 859 total. Ciliberto just missed a 300, tossing a 299, 280 and 278 in his 857 effort.
Mike Hulbert wasn't too far behind at Rapids Bowling Center. Throwing in the Lou Marcantonio Memorial league, he had a perfect 300 and added a 279 game in an 823 series.
ALLIE BRANDT LANES
US Postal — Dave Bunn 300-279-280-859, Jason Ciliberto 299-280-857, Dan Kinyon 290-268-795, Mike Campbell 279-762, Pat McFall 279-739, MIke Ohol 278-738, Jacob Kuehn 256-737, David Odden 252-737.
DRI — Joe Moore II 270-724, Mike Denniston 268-724, Martin Pacer 276-722, Nicole Laport 257-672, Mike Phillips 257-665, Chris Landry 279-650.
Sportsmen — Rich Lamont 269-681, Justin Kirchberger 268-727, Mark Bannan 674.
Niagara County Firemen — Jason Smith 278-726, Nick Baes 266-699, Jim Volkosh 676.
Moose 617 — John Grembowicz 266-765, Jamison Neglia 265-752, Quentin Baker 696, Todd Wheeler 689, Jim Craggs 651, Brian Borowski 650, Nicki Laport 636.
Brandt Memorial — Ron Eldridge 277-762, Ted Denniston 258-733, Tim Swartz 717, Carl Kinyon 266-705, Bob Zabel 251-699, Roberto Alvarez 670.
Monday Funday — Andy Short 258-723, Tommy Loveric 258-689, Lindsey Foels 257-631.
BOWL-O-DROME
Friday Retirees — Bob Bedore 277-608, Nick Vilardo 202-215-214-631, Harry Chapman 226-598, Frank Renda 527, Rich Malec 201-210-595, Ian Munro 222-578, Jim Thorpe 201-579, Bill Sterner 205-539, Paul Luick 213-581, Tony Kraneyk 204-562, Carl Parker 208-535, Paul Wozniak 548, Bob MacNaughton 220-571, Joe LaMarca 224-569.
Zajac Funeral Home Friday — Tim Drylewski 288-246-760, Shawn McKee 247-278-256-781, Joe Luchese Jr. 247-279-751, Anthony Luchese 279-237-728, Steven Conklin 233-252-243-728, Paul Tatone 275-716, Scott Colangelo 280-703, Taylor Maxner 252-702, Eric Johns 243-248-717, Tony Lucciolo 238-636, Chris Racey 239-643, Joe Janas 243-628, Shawn Harvey 245-670, John Coram 267-643, Pete Mamon 247-236-695, Dave Gruarin 256-231-695, Alan Nicolette 228-640, David Zajac 237-244-697, Anthony Salciccioli 236-637, Chris Salciccioli 239-267-674, Michelle Sterner 267-653, Garland Overton 237-655, Mike Terrana 241-630, John Lwszczak 237-631, Earl Pugh Jr. 279-669, Zane Tester 247-249-692, Mike Richardson 254, Jerry Casero Jr. 234, John Kinney 236, Bob Yamonaco 234, Tom Brady Jr. 236, Shaun Sterner 631, Terry Krawec 633, Frank Pati 241, Tabitha Dominguez 230, John Danielewicz 248.
Bumpers — Mark Piwowarczyk 91, Everett Piwowarczyk 91, Paris Calhoun 104, Carter Lounsberry 97, Lucas Mendoza 95.
Bantams — Steven Conklin Jr. 113, Henry Mendoza 113, Ava Mendoza 110, Tino Porter 91.
Junior Mixed — Trevor Klinger 201, Conner Kinney 172, Carmello Ralands 137, Ethan Bennett 117.
Felicetti Concrete — Steve Strack 279-684, Dave Tucker 228-243-256-727, Gary Scott 235-244-230-709, Joe Sardina 247-663, Paul Montani 267-663, Dave Harris 257-227-671, Mike Chatt 247-668, Jon Miller 248-650, Bill Perna 241-226-632, Lou Huff 631, Cameron Abel 234, Dave Spacone 245, Karl Bauer 236, Dino Vhalopoulos 227.
RAPIDS BOWLING CENTER
Kelly's Korner Ladies — Jane Milleville 193-558, Wendy Zito 509, Margaret Blevins 191-517.
Cesare Svizzero Senior Men — Conrad Johnson 197, Chuck Magliazzo 214, Les Zimmerman 190, Jerry Moceri 190, Jim Davignon 215, Larry Curtis 242, Steve Domaradzki 226-640, Dave Cuddy 215-627, Jack Schmidt 266-688, Pat Eagan 201, Pat Buffone 213, Kelly Utnik 236-642, Richard Gibson 229-666, Sam Gariano 276-655, Vince Capaldi 201, Gary Wilcox 287-714, Rich Demunda 215-616, Rich Hague 213, Scott Tierney 199, Ed Freeman Sr. 212, Vern Ross 207-590, Lou Segovia 216, Wes James 210, John Rodgers 199, Reggie Warner 245-622, Frank Calovini 247-604, Ken Herby 207, Harry Jones 219-601, Jim McNaney 231, Terry Bennetti 242-671, Bruce Moll 199, Fred Robinson 197, Dennis Rott 207-591, John D'Aloise 194, Tony Testa 213, Dave Nardozzi 219-597, Paul Fitzsimmons 226, Jack Fink 236-644, Bob Lacey 228-665, Carl Berak 192, Bob Mort 212, Randy Geisler 191, Mark Voelker 224, Dave Devantier 196, Bob Mueller 202, Chuck Mackmin 280-666, Tom Shaffer 289-693, Don Lascelle 198, Phil Valore 191, Tom Antoniadis 203, Norm Flannery 265-607, Marco Napolitano 233, Joy Martin 202, George Smith 219-604, John Loss 226, Dave Cuddahee 224-632.
ABC Teachers — Ani Avdoian 137, Harriet Huntoon 137, Judy Conner 154-284, Lyn Menchetti 141-270.
N.Y. Air National Guard — Saleem Winters 245, Mark Grier 235, Art Nickerson 232, Paul Prior 254-688, Kelly Kennerson 188.
Tuesday Trios — Robert Goldman III 256, Laurie Maranto 185-502, Shakina Branch 180, Deanna Turco 245-665, Kim Wilson 235-627, Erik Schwable 238-667.
Niagara Ministries — Darlene Johns 209-560, Joy Martin 245, Deborah Williamson 193-526, Cortez Bradberry 236-662, Randall Russell 233.
Sanborn Businessmen — Steve Hoover 256-246-738, Ed Lewis 268-239-736, Paul Biondi 247-653, Mark Milleville 244-690, Curk Burgess 258, Ken Moceri 245-667, Mark Rodgers 269, Rob Dymond 237-686, Pat Tracey 234, Tim Thomsen 247-656, Marty Valery 660, Dan Frederick 232, Mark Stevens 230, Matt Haseley 238, Dustin Walck 248-682, Shaun Wegener 247, Rick Baldwin 235, Rick Milleville 237, Steve Grogan 234, Tony Quaranto Jr 654, Jeff Devantier 233.
Guido's Upholstering/Joe's Guys — Bob Cirrito 234-217-237-688, Chuck Mackmin 236-207-245-688, Steve Domaradzki 245-248-687, Vern Ross 206-238-200-644, Bob Lacey 248-611, Harry Jones 223-208-607, Mark Voelker 236 603, Cliff Waller 238-594, Nick DelGrolice 206-593, Carl Berak 201-589, Pete Barstys 220-214-582, Dave DeVantier 213-579, Walt Kendzia 203-576, Dick Nelson 210-559, Frank Calovini 200-558, Vince Capaldi 207-555, Art Kroening 199-545, Ed Freeman Sr. 193-541, Ron Read 196-527, Lou Segovia 212-526, Tony Runco 203-524, Bill Welch 222, Rick Smith 214, John Loss 211, Arnie Porter 200, John Adams 194, Terry Pierce 193, Rick Tester 193, George Allen 192, Bob Aquino 191, Ted Snyder 191, Tony Testa 191, Wesley James 188, Max Martinez 187, Cesare Svizzero 187, Doc Ludwig 180, Paul Julian 179, Larry Rowe 179, George Smith 177.
Niagara Monument — Terry Piper 193-533, Lisa Augustine 193-559, Sam Chambos 212, Gloria D'Aloise 198, Howard Lehman 191, Les Zimmerman 225, Glen Fose 202, Marge Kerns 181, Bob Bedore 215.
Adam Mulholland Memorial — Ron Mack 278-243-759, Randy Thomas 270-670, Rob McCrae 244, Kathy Widlak 192, Jim Ciraolo 668, John Campanella 241, Bruce Alexis 254-660, Mike Jackson 256, Scott Edwards 241, Matt Mack 240-676, Ann Sinclair 215-606, Dan Carl 246, Alan Carl 653.
Tom Walton Memorial Seniors — Norm Flannery 208, Joy Martin 249-246-702, Fred Stewart 213-596, Ed Freeman Sr. 198, Bob Mueller 244-647, Tim Gray 233-647, Tom Shaffer 205, Jim Bilson 222-627, Dennis Rott 204, Tony Testa 218, Rick Warner 210, John Adams 276-658, George Smith 226, Tony Runco 207, John Loss 190, Terry Haseley 229-608, Jack Schmidt 193, Vince Capaldi 222, Jack Fink 224-633, Jerry Moceri 232, Bruce Moll 215, Frank Calovini 194, Harry Jones 215, Terry Tyriver 200, Bob Mort 234, Dave Cuddahee 235-590, Rodney Pettit 194, Dave Cuddy 201, Steve Domadradzki 223, Marco Napolitano 227-622, Mike O'Grady 248-666, Terry Bennetti 248-635, Paul Julian 204, Bob Aquino 203, John D'Aloise 204, Joe Ventry 203, Jerome Ambrose 208, Dave Tucker 225-661, Dennis Milleville 201, Glenn Walck 200, Dave Devantier 214, Art Kroening 232-632, Kelly Utnik 276-712, Rich Gibson 278-265-723, Sam Gariano 298-748, Mike Tylec 213, Jim Silarski 208, Bill Allen 195, Carl Berak 209-607, Walt Kendzia 257-235-703, Pete Barstys 196, Les Zimmerman 242, Larry Curtis 200, Scott Tierney 210, Jim McNaney 199, Dave Nardozzi 197, Rick Smith 210, Vern Ross 216-599.
Lou Marcantoni Memorial — Mike Hulbert 300-279-823, Brian Wittcop 299-245-734, Charles Vaughn 266-250-732, Chris Slayton 249-659, Errol Usselman 238, Cody Merrell 245, Andrew Dinger 236, Bill Clingersmith 248, Mike Demonico 278-687, Dave Gubala 243-685, Larry Janese Jr. 235, Larry Janese III 266-691, Nate Johnson 235-665, Robert Goldman 269-692.
