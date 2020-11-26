Canfield: Lammers has NU hockey primed for another fun year

In a normal year, Niagara University hockey would be a quarter of the way through its schedule by now, and we’d probably have a decent idea of how the team was going to do. Of course, this isn’t a normal year, and we haven’t had a practice to watch, much less a game to watch, to evaluate the team. And while I hope they find a safe way to play this year, as some teams have done so far, it’s anything but certain that they will. With two series already postponed due to COVID-19, the season is already off to a less than ideal start.
However, when the team does play, I expect big things, as does head coach Jason Lammers.
“This is the best team, on paper, since I’ve been here,” Lammers said during a recent phone interview. “I’m super excited.”
Now in his fourth season behind the bench, it’s easy to see Lammers’ imprint on the team, and the program. Between veteran players like Chris Harpur, Ludwig Stenlund, Jon Hill and Justin Kendall, and newcomers Josef Mysak, Christian Gorscak and Carter Randklev, Niagara is poised to be a tough, hard-hitting team that can score goals. It promises to be fun hockey to watch.
Aside from putting together competitive teams, Lammers has also made aesthetic changes to Dwyer Arena that boost the atmosphere (when fans are allowed in), and give it a serious feel. Walking into Dwyer Arena feels different than it did four years ago, and it goes a long way toward putting the program on the map as a serious competitor in both Atlantic Hockey and the NCAA as a whole. The new jerseys the team will wear at home only add to that atmosphere.
Even when things don’t go as planned, like when associate coach Matt Nicholson and assistant coach Andy Boschetto left during the offseason, Lammers has been able to right the ship quickly. In this case, it involved bringing in associate head coach Mark Phalon, who, by all accounts, is full of ideas and comes with experience at the NHL level, and assistant coach John Lidgett, a younger coach who brings endless energy to the bench. It could have been a disaster, but it seems to have worked out for the better.
In my three years covering NU hockey, I’ve come to love the college game, and I push it on anyone who will listen. It’s super fun hockey to watch, and almost every game is exciting. I think Lammers has big plans for the program, and it’s worth paying attention.
Of course, winning is the ultimate goal, and the true test of how the team, and Lammers, will be judged. Last year, the team seemed poised to make another run through the Atlantic Hockey playoffs, similar to how they were playing back in 2019, when they lost in heartbreaking fashion to AIC in the Atlantic Hockey finals. Because of the pandemic, we’ll never know how they would have done last spring. The genuine hope, for all involved, is that we’ll know how the team will do this spring, when playoff time rolls around.
Michael Canfield is a freelance reporter who covers Niagara University hockey, among other things, for GNN Sports. Contact him on Twitter @MikeCanfield36 or respond via email at scoreboard@gnnewspaper.com.
