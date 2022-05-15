Canisius softball wins MAAC, makes NCAA tournament

BUFFALO — From behind home plate, Gianna Fazzolari gazed upon the left field wall at Demske Sports Complex, longing at Canisius College’s softball championship pedigree.
“I look at it every day,” said Fazzolari, vowing “we're going to change that this year.”
The banner commemorates the dozen Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference titles claimed by Canisius, but doesn’t have space to display another year. It hadn’t required updating in 13 seasons, until Fazzolari helped the Golden Griffins restore its luster by winning the program's 13th MAAC championship.
“To put a new number up on that board is amazing,” the Newfane native said while celebrating Canisius’ 4-0 conference final victory over Siena on its home diamond Saturday.
Fazzolari and the Golden Griffins open play Friday in the NCAA Regionals at No. 14-seed Florida in Gainesville, with Georgia Tech and Wisconsin also in their bracket.
The breakthrough championship comes after Canisius lost twice at home against Marist as the top seed in last year’s MAAC final.
“We showed up and we showed out.” said Fazzolari, a first-team All-MAAC selection in her sophomore season. “We told everybody what we were going to do: bring back the MAAC. And we did just that.”
This was the first school championship season for Fazzolari, who played three years for Sacred Heart Academy after starting high school in Lockport.
“It’s not going to be my only, because we are going to get more,” Fazzolari said. “But it will always be my first, and I wouldn’t want it any other way. I’m so happy.”
Hitting cleanup this season, Fazzolari leads the Griffs and ranks among the MAAC leaders in slugging .514 with 38 RBIs and eight home runs. She has also provided a steady glove and run-deterring arm behind the plate, while backstopping for MAAC pitcher of the year Megan Giese, her longtime travel teammate.
“Gianna has been huge for us,” Canisius coach Kim Griffin said. “Having her behind the plate, teams don’t even try to run on us. She’s got a big bat and she’s really good at bringing in runs. But she’s not an all or nothing hitter.”
This was Canisius' first MAAC championship in eight seasons under Griffin, who was an assistant on two title teams under previous coach Mike Rappl.
“It’s been a long time coming,” Griffin said. “Coach Rappl built an amazing tradition here at Canisius. And as we went through that transition, it was tough to live up to that.
“We knew we had history on our side and could win championships if we had all the pieces. To put it all together, for all of those years of hard work to culminate on this day, it feels amazing.”
Niagara Falls native Stephanie Bielec, in her second season as a graduate assistant, has enjoyed being part of the Griffs’ championship renaissance.
“This team is something so special,” Bielec said. “I have been saying it since the day I got the privilege to step on the field and work with them.”
Bielec has worked closely with the slap hitters and infielders, “doing a phenomenal job,” Griffin said, “and bringing a passion to the game, just like the players.”
“She brings light to all of our practices and games,” Fazzolari said. “It’s nice for us to have a younger woman coach to give us that little spark.”
Having won an America East championship with Binghamton in her freshman season, Bielec has NCAA Regional playing experience she can share with the Griffs.
“It brings back a lot of nostalgic feelings, and it makes me even more excited knowing that these girls get to have this feeling and hold on to it forever,” Bielec said. “As long as we are playing our game, we will have a shot to beat anybody.”
