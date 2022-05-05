Casal's boxers ready for Fight Night 12

NIAGARA FALLS — Former Niagara Falls High School and Onondaga Community College track and field standout Jeffrey Menyah was looking for a new sport. As an “athletic person,” he needed to find something that challenged him and tested his limits.
The sport he chose? Boxing.
“I had to find a sport I could dive into,” he said. “I enjoy it. I wake up every morning and boxing is what I look forward to.”
Menyah, 24 and with a 3-0 amateur record, is just one of many boxers competing Saturday night at Casal’s Boxing Club for Fight Night 12. Doors for the event open at 4 p.m., with the first bout scheduled for 5. It’s the first show club owner Ray Casal has put on since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Menyah will also fight the following week in the Western New York Golden Gloves, which is scheduled for May 15. Going forward, he’d like to turn pro and see where that leads him. It wouldn’t be for the money.
“Being a world champion, having that hardware, having my name in the history books,” he said when asked why he wanted to turn pro. “I like to collect a lot of medals and trophies. I like to work hard. I tell myself, ‘Yeah, you can go further.’ The sky's not even the limit. Beyond the sky's the limit.”
Alvaro Antolin III is also boxing at Fight Night, in the heavyweight division. A 26-year-old engineer at Moog by day, Antolin picked up boxing as a way to get involved with a sport, and instantly formed a connection at Casal’s. He also grew up watching boxing with his father and wanted to give it a try.
“I’m on a pretty heavy routine schedule,” he said, noting that he’s been training for four or five years, but recently had his first fight in the Golden Gloves. “It took me a while to start competing, and when I decided I wanted to compete, I knew I was going to take it seriously. I’ve been pushing myself.”
Antolin’s fight Saturday will determine if he moves onto the finals at the Golden Gloves. Being of Filipino descent, Antolin grew up watching Manny Pacquiao fights with his family. Despite the size difference between the two, Antolin said he likes to incorporate Pacquiao’s style into his own.
“I like to think that I don't fight like a typical heavyweight,” he said. “I like to fight like how Manny Pacquiao fights. I like to model my fighting style after a lot of guys who aren't my size. I think that gives me an edge, especially when it comes to movement. I think that's big for me.”
Katie Burbas, 33, has been training with Casal for 20-plus years. She was raised in a military family and taught by her mother, who served in the Army, to be tough. She tried other sports growing up, but boxing made her “feel invigorated,” she said.
“I’ve been passionate about it,” Burbas said. “It gives you a reset. Whatever you’re going through, whatever struggles or challenges you have, you feel completely different after you leave the gym.”
Burbas, a pharmaceutical sales manager by day, is facing one of those challenges now, with her husband, who’s in the Army, being deployed soon. Boxing gives her an outlet for everything she’s feeling around his deployment.
“This is just a good way for me to channel all of those aggressions, frustrations and anxiety in a healthy way,” she said. “It gives me something to focus on while he's being put on his own journey.”
Saturday marks her first fight as an adult. Burbas said she’s ready.
“I'm sure nerves will set in somewhat when I see the crowd, but I have skills and I want to put them to use,” she said.
Chelsea Bajor, 31, will have her first fight Saturday night, followed up by an appearance at the Golden Gloves the next week. She was drawn to boxing by the competitiveness of it, and the singular nature of the sport. There aren’t any teammates to count on when things get tough.
“It’s all mental for me,” she said.
Along with working in accounting in Buffalo, Bajor runs a smoothie company called WNY Fresh Blends. Despite a busy schedule, she’s been able to get to the gym regularly, and run. Saturday is her chance to experience the sport she’s come to love.
“I'm very excited,” she said. “I'm excited, nervous and anxious. Most of all, I am ready.”
Ammar Esaleh is also fighting Saturday. The 24-year-old construction worker has a 2-1 record so far. He started coming to the gym during the pandemic, when he wasn’t working much.
“I was just home all of the time,” he said. “I always just wanted to fight, so I had to start somewhere.”
Esaleh was so eager to fight that he started sparring before he knew enough of the skills of the sweet science, and was grounded from sparring for a bit. He bounced back, however, and has shown real skill, said Casal.
“Even if this kid is tired, he doesn’t stop punching,” Casal said. “He’s unbelievable. He reminds me of Rocky Graziano.”
For tickets, call 716-990-3112, or stop into Casal’s Boxing Club.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.