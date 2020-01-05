Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Periods of snow. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.