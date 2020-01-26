Challenger Sports aiming to plant roots in Niagara Falls

Over the past 17 years, WNY Challenger Sports grew out of a single summer baseball game to provide year-round sporting and social events for people with special needs, mostly in Lockport and Medina.
Now it's organizers have their sights set on a new frontier: Niagara Falls.
"Niagara Falls has thousands of people — young, old — with disabilities," said Challenger president Mark Zimmerman, a Lockport native. "... There are so many group homes in Niagara Falls, three times as many (as Lockport/Medina). With those older adults that have disabilities, the 18- to 70-year-olds, they barely have any activities. Their parents are gone, family isn't there. They need programs to give them something to do."
Challenge accepted.
In Lockport and Medina, Challenger Sports organizes baseball, bowling, golf and volleyball leagues, along with dinners and dances.
Early on in Niagara Falls, it's hosting a new bowling league at Rapids Bowling Center and is looking for volunteers to attempt to start a baseball league this summer. It's also exploring using bus companies to allow Niagara Falls residents to attend some of the dances and dinners in Lockport.
"We started with eight and now have over 100 baseball players (in Lockport/Medina)," Zimmerman said. "More people volunteered."
Zimmerman would like to see a similar effort in Niagara Falls, though it will hinge on volunteers. The current crop is almost entirely Lockport residents, and making the trip to Niagara Falls with regularity while continuing to volunteer in Lockport is a big ask.
"We would fund it and be up there helping the first couple years," Zimmerman said. "We could help whenever it was needed."
"It's so simple," he added. "You start at 6 (p.m.), break up into to teams ... play for an hour, have hot dogs or something after. You're literally there for 1 1/2, 2 hours at most. In Lockport we do 6 to 8 games a summer. That's literally 12 to 15 hours of your summer."
The bowling league is held from 3:15-5 p.m. Fridays at Rapids and is run by Marie Mayette and Merry Hedges, who were looking to step into the boots of John Maroon, the World War II veteran who ran a similar league through the Cerebral Palsy Recreation Group for over 40 years before passing away in 2014.
"We decided we would try to keep it going," Hedges said. "We didn't know how we were going to do it. We knew someone that was with this Challenger group, and they invited us to join them."
Cost of bowling is $3 a week for 20 weeks. Challenger chips in $1 per bowler. One Friday a month, bowlers are treated to pizza and pop.
Like the potential baseball league, bowling is run entirely by volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering or taking part in anything Challenger does, you can visit wnychallengersports.com, stop by Rapids or call Zimmerman at 716-696-2468.
Here's the rest of our weekly registrations:
BASEBALL/SOFTBALL
• HYDE PARK: Hyde Park Babe Ruth baseball and softball registration is now open at hydeparkbaseball.com. In-person registrations will be held from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays, Feb. 9-March 1, at Bucky's Barber Shop and 7-9 p.m. Wednesdays, Feb. 12-26, at Goodfellas Pizzeria.
• PITCH & HIT TOURNEYS: Pitch & Hit Events will once again be hosting a number of tournaments next summer across Western New York. Tournaments start as early as May. For more information, visit pitchnhittournaments.com.
• UMPIRING: The Niagara Falls Umpires Association is looking for men and women age 16 and older to join as umpires. Members work high school baseball for the Niagara Frontier League, as well as many summer leagues in the Niagara County and Grand Island areas. New member classes start at 7 p.m. Feb. 11 at the AOH Hall at 9020 S. Military Road in Niagara Falls. Classes will be held every Tuesday thru March 24. If interested, contact John Weatherby (523-2555) for more information.
BASKETBALL
• DAEMEN GIRLS: The Daemen College women's basketball program will hold a Fun in February camp from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Feb. 17-20 at the campus in Amherst. Girls from kindergarten through eighth grade are eligible, cost is $100. For more information or to register, call the Daemen women's basketball office (839-8336).
SOCCER
• PAL INDOOR: Niagara PAL is hosing an indoor soccer club for boys and girls ages 4-12. Sessions will be held from 1-5 p.m. Sundays from starting this week at the Ralph Wilson Community Center. Cost is $40 for eight sessions. For more information or to register, contact Greg (471-3306/greghoyt123@hotmail.com) or Cathy (471-1732/burkehouse1@verizon.net).
