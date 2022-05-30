Charity basketball showcase this week in Buffalo

Noah Hutchins is building out his local basketball showcase to serve a greater goal in a grieving community.
Hutchins, the former Western New York player of the year for state champion Park School, will host his annual Licensed To Eat Showdown, a three-day event starting Tuesday at St. Joe’s. Originating with one night of high school all-star games, dunks and 3-point shooting contests in 2019, this year Hutchins recruited middle school and postgraduate players for nine different games.
The featured Dewey Game on Thursday night will honor Elijah Dean Scott, a youth coach and mentor for countless aspiring athletes in Buffalo and Niagara Falls, and the father of Hutchins’ former Park teammate Dan Scott, who died in February.
“Dean was a huge piece of my life growing up,” Hutchins said. “He introduced me to city basketball, playing in the neighborhoods and tournaments. He always took me under his wing. So I wanted to make this game as special as I could.”
Many of the college and professional standouts in the Dewey Game, named in tribute to Scott’s neighborhood, played for the travel teams he organized. Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, a friend of Scott’s, is scheduled to give opening remarks at tonight’s 6 p.m. tip-off, Hutchins said.
Hutchins said he expects to play in the Dewey Game after recovering from foot and hip surgeries that limited him to playing in eight games over two seasons at Rice. Having entered the NCAA transfer portal, Hutchins is considering Niagara County Community College among other options for next season, when he will be a freshman eligible.
While honoring a figure from Buffalo’s East Side, a portion of event proceeds will be donated to food shelters in areas affected by the racially-motivated mass shooting that killed 10 members of that community, Hutchins said, as well as school supplies for children in the Dewey Avenue neighborhood. Items will be collected for donation as well.
Hutchins’s LTE organization additionally hosts youth activities throughout the year, while raising sponsorships that provide hotel rooms and gifts each Christmas for local families in need.
Admission is $10 each night, or $20 for the entire event.
Among the many locals advertised to play in the showcase, Niagara Falls natives Jalen Bradberry and Willie Lightfoot are on the same roster for the LTE Elite Game featuring outstanding seniors and prep school players, while recent Wolverines teammates Dominic McKenzie and Rod Brown will play together in the 12th Grade Game.
Schedule
• Tuesday — 7th Grade Game, 10th Grade Game, 3-point Contest, 12th Grade Game
• Wednesday — 8th Grade Game, 9th Grade Game, 11th Grade Game
• Thursday — LTE Elite Game, Girls Select Game, Dewey Game, Dunk Contest
Promoted Rosters
Dewey Game
• Team Scott: Breon Harris, LaTerrance Reed, Donel Cathcart III, Kyle Harris, Davonte Gaines, Dewayne Vass, Darius Huggins, Jojo Stanton, Daniel Scott
• Team Clutchins: Malik Brooks, Davon Ware, Marcellus Cooper, Howard Washington, Julian Cunningham, Andrew Sischo, Jamaal Barter, Chris Steinman, Noah Hutchins
LTE Elite Game
• Team Ed: Jalen Bradberry, Jaymier Patton, John Orugun, Jimmie Green, Bryant Rosa, Lamar Matthews, Teddy McDuffie, Seth Joba, Isaiah Price, Willie Lightfoot
• Team Jonezy: Caleb Hutchins, Massai Graham, Kevin Thompson, Jaden Slaughter, Declan Ryan, Trevin Boling, Kamar Goudelock, Justin Glover, Josh Bridges, Ja’ Vaughn Jones
Girls All-Stars
• Team Pickett: Jade Rutledge, Courtney McClaney, Fallon Griffin, Jordyn Williams, Sophie Balsano, Kaori Segars, Kaleah Phillips, Claire Pickett
• Team Trapp: Kyla Hayes, Kayla Johnson, Jess Zittel, Jada Ghee, Rachel Kamrowski, Meghan Trapper
12th Grade Boys
• Team Parker: Nasir West, TJ Jacobs, Massimo Moretti, Josiah Jarcocinski, Solomon Jackson, Turon Benton, Max Schneider, Blake Frank, Nate Parker
• Team Chapman: Dominic McKenzie, Elijah Whitehead, Tim Hutter, Rod Brown, Gary Johnson, Tyreke Hopkins, Sean Hargrave, Phil Jones, Amaree Knox, Caleb Chapman
11th Grade Boys
• Team Welch: Xander Fletcher, Sammy Marry, Dorian Facen, Iasiah Hodom, Xavier Benton, Jayln Darrel, Tyon Sanford, Mekhi Williams, Kevin Borden Chase Welch
• Team Digiulio: Trey Drake, Naz Starks, Mile Wells, Nation Howard, Julien Clements, Josh Bargiera, Amir Marble, Sam Greco, Nick Moore, Nicco Digiulio
10th Grade Boys
• Team Alexander: Jordan Alexander, Ahmir Dunn, Cullen Colpoys, Michael Whitt, Mason Evans, Jacob Humphrey, More Webster, Kylan Davis, Pat Benzer
• Team Green: Jarrell Green, Dominic Figueroa, Ezekiel Alexander, Channing Francis, Jeremiah Neely, Jakye Rainey, Sean Gilmartin, Romel Speaks, Cam D’Hilly
9th Grade Boys
• Team G: Nick Estell, Johnny Esposito, Khi Harris, Wesley Sharping, Jayce Wilke, Corey Poole, Jaykwon Yle, Hailet Deucet, Elijah Dixson, Gionni Zalesko
• Team Dame: Jonah Nelson, Cam Brown, Sam Platt, Drew Hind, Jayden Clark, Mikey Mingle, Sal Giardina, Jaymier Goosby, Tariq Cramer, Zyaire Wallace, Damien Johnson
8th Grade Boys
• Team Young: Finn Taberski, Ondre Foster, Justin Benning, Mason McGloin, Zay Hawkins, Jalzi Lamcot, Kam Barge, Kavon Agee, Amir Moye, Harlem Brannon, Nas Young
• Team Paulfrey: Trey Gayle, Jeson Huff, Matt Zielinski, Shadir Rainey, Charlie Croff, John Strong, Nate Wilenski, TJ Askew, Drew Bennett, Mekaih Patterson, Tre Paulfrey
7th Grade Boys
• Team G4: Christian Gill, Marquee Suddeth, Derren Brooks, Thomas Frazier, Jalen Lewis, Kelvin Thomas, Korey Burnett, Gary Alexander
• Team M3: Daron Williams, Dane Brown, Brandon Singletary, Elijah Robertson, Isaac Platt, Isaiah Guerro, Malak Bontzolakes, Michael Whytt
