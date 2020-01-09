Chunco sparks Newfane girls past Barker

BARKER — Throw out the records each year and roll up your sleeves. It's Barker versus Newfane.
Head coach Kevin Klumpp's visiting Lady Panthers held the host Lady Raiders scoreless in the fourth quarter on Thursday night, cruising to a 47-25 Niagara-Orleans League girls basketball victory over their northern Niagara County school district neighbors.
Newfane led by just seven, 32-25, heading to the decisive fourth quarter, but that's when the Royal blue and white put up 15 points and allowed zero, improving to 3-1 in the league and 6-5 overall. Head coach Dave Luckman's slightly out-matched, but never out-worked team dropped to 1-4 in the N-O.
“It's always a battle, especially when you come here, for whatever reason,” Klumpp said. “Both teams played really hard. You just hope to play a little harder and hopefully a couple of shots go in for you.”
Newfane junior spark plug Rachel Chunco did everything but find a parking spot, canning a game-high 15 points for Newfane, adding 4 rebounds and multiple assists in an overall outstanding performance.
“(Rachel's) one of those players where ... as a coach, you see she does everything right and she's always in the right position every time,” Klumpp said. “When she makes a bunch of shots, that's when she stands out, but as a coach, she does everything well and we appreciate her being in the right position. She's been huge for us all year.”
Chunco said this game was as physical, but not as physical as their game a few nights against league-leading Wilson.
“This wasn't that bad compared to our last game,” Chunco said, adding that her advice to young basketball players learning how to shoot is put some arc on your ball.
“That's something I haven't had, but tonight I did,” she said.
Marah Sheehan added 8 points for the Lady Panthers and Hannah Hambruch (8 rebounds) and senior co-captain Paige Littman — who brings the best shooting form in the N-O to every game with her — added 6 points each.
Lady Raiders junior sharpshooter Sydnie Luckman led her team with 6 points on a pair of first-quarter tres. Senior teammate Serena Harris added 5 points and a solid, all-around effort at both ends of the floor, before fouling out.
“They're really aggressive. We just need to work on our offense and work on our plays and run them better. We can score,” Harris said. “Our goal is just to improve and make our shots and get better. We'll just keep looking up.”
GAME NOTES: Besides Mucha, Barker's veteran baseball coach, others attending the game included Raiders football coach Bill Bruning, cross country coach Sharon Budde-Lamb, Barker athletics director Ryan Carberry, and retired Lockport firefighter Kevin Pratt (whose daughter, Amber is the Newfane girls JV hoops coach) ... One of the game referees was Lockport's Laurie Lombardi.
