Click here for story

Still Chairmen of the Board
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
From left, Jim Grundy, Joe Stranges, Jack DiMaggio and Bob Speck are inviting all former Lockport Softball Association and Old Timers Softball League players to join them at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Outwater Park for a few innings of ball, then some drinks and eats in the adjacent park pavilion. “Dig out your gloves and spread the word,” Grundy said. “Let's have one more go at it,” Stranges said. “Whether you play or not, we're hoping you'll join us,” DiMaggio said. Added Speck, “You'll be glad you did.”
