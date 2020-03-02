Coach Wilson: Stuff of Legend

It was far from Starpoint head coach Clayton Wilson's first day behind the bench or on a rink, but Sunday's Section VI Division 2 title game victory — the school's first — will go down in local history as one of his and the Spartans' finest hockey hours.
Besides all those loud and supportive parents and grandparents watching the game in person at KeyBank Center — home of the National Hockey League's Buffalo Sabres — the undeniable catalyst behind the Spartans' hard-earned, 3-1 sectional small schools championship victory over Williamsville South is the modest son of a Canadian junior hockey player.
Wilson was first introduced to hockey just around the corner, at that familiar rink that helped ease the loss of our beloved Kenan Center in Lockport — the Hockey Outlet in Wheatfield — where we've all been, or at the very least, have driven by at least once in our lifetimes.
Having played ice hockey throughout this area and beyond, his entire life, including the collegiate level, Wilson took the obvious next step about a quarter century ago and began his coaching career.
First he guided the Spartans to not just one club hockey championship opportunity at KeyBank Center, but six straight, and three championships. In 2017-18, having conquered the club hockey world, Wilson's Spartans turned to the WNY Federation League for the first time.
Just three seasons later and they're on top of that world as well, having claimed their first Division 2 title. This coming weekend and they'll compete in the state regionals at Buffalo State College Sports Arena with an opportunity to qualify for the state tournament at Harbor Center later this month.
Today, coach Wilson is as familiar and important to Starpoint hockey as ice is to the game itself. He's long been the team's concrete foundation and leader, but he's also been a winner every step of the way — an extremely rare accomplishment in the competitive world of Western New York scholastic ice hockey.
Even before Sunday's game began, I knew what the outcome would be. Coach Wilson's love of and dedication to hockey was never expressed better than the uncontainable excitement that emanated from his players' and their body language as they took the ice.
After knocking over an understanding lady's soda, I managed to climb over the right seats at KeyBank Center and found a nice location near the Starpoint bench to shoot a phone video of the Spartans as they came out of their locker room for an unforgettable walk down the “tunnel,” or short corridor, to the ice surface.
Thank God for technology because you can see it for yourself on Twitter at @JohnD'Onofrio7 — a group of high school hockey players, not walking, not running, but sprinting, on skates, down the tunnel with youthful hoops and hollers towards their frozen field of dreams, followed immediately by their stoic coach Wilson, looking like a determined man on a mission.
Normally when a team finds the net in a scoreless championship game and it's the top seed, it's a back-breaker and can sometimes open the “floodgates” to more goals.
Ironically, however, Will South's opening goal did just that, but in the opposite way. It was, frankly, the beginning of the end for the Billies.
Starpoint completely took over the game after that, quickly tying it up before the end of the second period, then netting two goals in the third period to win it convincingly.
Amid the wild celebration that followed, while watching the postgame interviews going on around me in the locker room area after the game, there was coach Wilson with all the TV cameras and sports writers hovering around him, standing there like he'd done this before — probably because he has.
Starpoint's Federation championship win was certainly great news and one for the ages, but coach Wilson's coaching achievements over the last 23 years — going from club level championships to Federation titles — is an even bigger accomplishment and most deserving for a man who's lived and breathed the correct way to play hockey his entire life.
