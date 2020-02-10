Randall T."Randy" Zahno, age 80, of Ransomville, husband of the late Janice Nye Zahno, died Thursday, February 6, 2020 at his home in Ransomville. He was born August 6, 1939 in Lockport, NY. He is the son of the late Thomas and the late Garnet Demmin Zahno. Randy married Janice A. Nye on Aug…