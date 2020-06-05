Colin Dougherty returns to Lockport

Lockport's Colin Dougherty returned home recently after his rookie pro basketball career in Cyprus was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic and was the subject of a lengthy Buffalo News feature.
A Niagara Frontier League all-star hoops player for the Lions, Dougherty, 23, has grown six inches and gained nearly 50 pounds since his scholastic days, having played four years of Division III basketball at Hobart, where he became the school's second all-time leading scorer.
Now at 6-feet, 4-inches and weighing 180 pounds, Dougherty, the son of John and Tracey Dougherty, has played four games this year in the Cypriot League, which can carry five American players (no more than four on the court at one time).
His mom flew to Cyprus to see him play last March, but by the time she arrived, no fans were allowed to watch to game in person because of COVID-19.
Tracey and Colin have since flown home together to Western New York, where Colin continues to train, awaiting another opportunity to play professional basketball.
Under head coach Dave Gilson at Lockport High School, Dougherty was a three-year varsity letter winner at point guard. He was named All-State 10th team in his senior year, earning First Team All-League honors. He was also an All-Western New York baseball player at LHS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.