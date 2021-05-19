College Roundup: Lang earns weekly honor

Niagara County Community College sophomore Murphy Lang (Royalton-Hartland) was named NJCAA Division III Region III Athlete of the Week on Tuesday after leading the Thunderwolves to a regional golf championship over the weekend.
Lang carded a two-day 159 — six strokes clear of second place — at Kaluhyat Golf Course in Verona to earn the first Region III medalist honor in NCCC history, helping the Thunderwolves claim the regional title by 16 strokes.
The score matched the number put up by Lang's older brother, Hogan, who shot 159 for NCCC while finishing second in 2019. Hogan Lang is currently golfing for Division I North Carolina Central University in Durham.
Next up for Murphy and the Thunderwolves are the NJCAA D-III championships, set for June 8-11 at nearby Chautauqua GC.
BASEBALL
MAAC championships start today
Sixth-seeded Niagara University opens the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference quarterfinals with a doubleheader today at third-seeded Rider.
The Purple Eagles (17-15 MAAC) sat in second place before finishing the season on a five-game skid, including a four-game sweep at the hands of regular season champion Fairfield.
The quarterfinals are a three-game series. Should NU and Rider split today, the deciding game will be played Friday.
Canisius finished fourth overall and will host No. 5 Marist in the quarters.
The MAAC announced its end-of-season awards Thursday, and Canisius redshirt senior Vinny Chiarenza (Grand Island/Canisius HS) was named first-team All-MAAC first baseman. Grad student Jake Burlingame also represented the Golden Griffins as a first-team outfielder.
Making second team were Canisius freshman catcher/third baseman Max Grant, who earned a utility spot, and NU junior second baseman Cole Tucker.
SOFTBALL
Fijakowski, Morgan State face Oklahoma
Lockport native Kyley Fijakowski and the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference-champion Morgan State Bears take on mighty Oklahoma, the No. 1 team in the country, at 8:30 tonight in the NCAA Norman Regional.
Fijakowski, a junior outfielder, started 11 games this season, hitting .256 with 15 runs scored and five stolen bases.
Benton named All-SUNYAC
Buffalo State College shortstop Taylor Benton (Niagara Wheatfield) was named first-team All-SUNYAC for the second time Wednesday for the second time. The sophomore hit .338 this season with eight doubles, three triples and a team-leading five home runs. She also finished with 22 RBIs and 25 runs scored.
