The chases for NJCAA Division II national championships came to abrupt ends Tuesday night for Niagara County Community College basketball teams.
The women lost 75-50 to North Central Missouri in Port Huron, Michigan before the men were dropped by Henry Ford, 86-79, in Danville, Illinois.
Gabby McDuffie scored 23 points for the ninth-seeded women (28-4), who shot 27.8% from the floor and hit only two 3-pointers. Alaina Forbes added eight points, passing Newfane's Paige Emborsky for second in program history and moving 11 away from Michelle Milleville's program record of 1,029 set in 1998.
Forbes will have a shot at the record at 11 a.m. Thursday, when NCCC moves to the consolation bracket to face 16th-seeded Dakota Bottineau (21-13), which lost 77-47 to top-seeded Kirkwood in the opening round. The T-wolves can play up to three more game, and three wins would mean a seventh-place finish.
Nora Ford scored a game-best 26 points for No. 8 NC Missouri (25-5), hitting three times as many 3s at N-Trip on her own. Maci Moore (13 points, 13 rebounds) and Kennadie Crowe (10 points, 13 boards) both added double-doubles.
The 10th-seeded NCCC men (26-8) a No. 10 seed, had beaten No. 7 Ford (26-7) at the Thunderwolves Classic in December. They were on their way to another win Tuesday, up 7 before allowing a 15-0 run over three minutes in the second half.
Allen Fordham led N-Trip with 18 points and eight rebounds Lamar Lovelace added 17 points, all in the first half. LaMarqus Merchand Jr. had 16 points, 7 boards and four assists while Jamond Jones chipped in 11 points.
Mak Manciel scored a game-best 21 points for Henry Ford, which shot 52.5% from the floor and had six players in double figures.
Like the women, the NCCC men will move to the consolation bracket, playing 15th-seeded Muskegon (19-9) at noon Thursday.
Daemen season ends in regional final
The run is over for Jenepher Banker and Daemen women's basketball.
The Grand Island native led her eighth-seeded Wildcats to the NCAA Division II East Regional championship Monday night, where they fell to seventh-seeded Pace University, 67-65.
Katie Titus put up a monster effort with 27 points and 15 rebounds and made the All-Regional team along with teammate Tiara Filbert (11 points, six rebounds, five assists). Also on he team was Pace's Lauren Schetter, who tied Titus with 27 points Monday night.
Daemen wraps up its season with a 22-5 mark while Pace (25-7) advances to the Elite Eight. This was the second time in three seasons the Wildcats reached 20 wins.
Hammond makes NABC All-Distract team
Niagara University senior Marcus Hammond was named District 1 First Team by the National Association of Basketball Coaches on Tuesday.
Hammond was joined on the first team by fellow Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference stars Tyson Jolly and Nelly Junior Joseph, both of Iona. Jose Perez (Manhattan), George Papas (Monmouth), KC Ndefo (Saint Peter's) and Colby Rogers (Siena) made second team.
Hammond led the Purple Eagles in scoring (18.1 points per game), which was also second in the MAAC. He was a three-time MAAC Player of the Week honoree and finished the season third in the conference in 3-point field goals per game (2.3), sixth in free throw percentage (83.1%), ninth in 3-point field goal percentage (37.0%) and 10th in assists (2.9 per game).
Grimshaw transferring from Niagara
The first of what is almost certain to be a handful of NU basketball transfers came on the women's side as senior Kyra Grimshaw announced her decision Monday on Twitter.
After playing sparingly her first three seasons, Grimshaw averaged 6.1 points in 30 games this season. She scored in double figures six times, including a career-best 23 during an overtime win over rival Canisius on Jan. 9.
HOCKEY
Niagara's Harpur, Herrmann go pro
A pair of Niagara University defenseman have signed professional contracts since their final seasons ended March 5.
Chris Harpur and Zac Herrmann both signed contract with clubs in the East Coast Hockey League. Harpur joined the Orlando Solar Bears while Herrmann was scooped up by the Buffalo Sabres' affiliate, the Cincinnati Cyclones.
Harpur, Niagara's captain, put up 17 points (3 G, 14 A) in 35 games. The 6-foot-3, 201-pounder finished his NU career with the most games played (146) in program history.
Herrmann, a 6-foot, 185-pound Lancaster native, had five goals and 15 points while playing all 36 games this season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.