AMHERST — A DeSales Knights swimmer recently earned a first-place finish at the 2019 Neumann Catholic Swim League Championships lat the University of Buffalo.
Johnathan Cordle secured first place in the 50-yard freestyle (8-Under) and was eighth in the 100 individual medley at the event, which featured 18 teams comprising 751 swimmers.
Other top DeSales youth finishers included Evelyn Couturier, who finished eighth place in the 25 breaststroke. Cordle and Couturier also teamed up with Grace Keppler and Charlotte Sidote to seize a 14th-place finish in the 100 medley relay.
In the 9-10 division, Bethany Case of the Knights swam away with an 8th place finish in the 100 freestyle and was 10th in the 100 IM.
DeSales' Samantha Fox earned a 14th-place finish in the 50 breaststroke and Jordan Kirchberger earned fifth in the 50 butterfly and was fifth in the 100 IM.
Dylan Lamont was also a top finisher for the Knights, touching the wall second in the 50 fly and was third in the 100 free. Case, Fox, Kirchberger and Lamont also teamed up earning a fourth-place finish in the 200 free relay and was sixth in the 200 medley relay.
In the 11-Older Division, Lydia Lamont was 12th in her 50 free and was 10th in her 50 breast, while teammate Jillian Knuutila was 14th in the 50 fly.
The Knights wrapped up their regular season in second place finish in Division 3.
DeSales is Eastern Niagara County’s only Catholic School, welcoming students of all faiths in preschool through eighth grade. For more information call 433-6422 or visit www.desalescatholicschool.org.
Baseball Knights earn title
The DeSales junior varsity baseball team took home the Parochial School Baseball 2019 JV Fall Catholic League Championship.
The Knights “9” secured the league title with a 9-1 win over St. Benedict’s.
The DeSales' pitching was instrumental to the win, allowing the St. Ben’s Tigers just one hit. Graham Schultz, Noah Bohlman, and Brendan Sheldon combined to strike out 12 batters.
Bohlman and Sheldon also drove in five runs apiece for DeSales, while Brandon Wiepert chipped in with two hits, including an RBI. Drew Walker added a triple. Cameron Wiepert, Sam Bohlman and Lucas McCabe all played solid defense to help seal the victory.
Coached by Zach Bohlman, the Knights finished their regular season a perfect record of 10-0.
DeSales is eastern Niagara County's only Catholic School, welcoming students of all faiths in preschool through eighth grade.
For more information on DeSales, call (716)433-6422 or visit www.desalescatholicschool.org.
