Cornerstone Training Center back in business

LOCKPORT — The Cornerstone Training Center downtown has starting back up with limited weekly training sessions for individuals looking to get back into the swing of working out.
Coach Dorian Polk said each one-hour training session with him is “group based, not one-on-one.
The sessions will all take place outside with equipment that will be provided by the CTC. All equipment will be sanitized before and after each session by Coach Dorian.
Everyone working out will have their own workout section and equipment for the entire workout, so we are still social distancing. Participants will remain at a 6-foot distance during the duration of the workout.
No membership is required at this time to join and sign up. Just register online and show up, Polk said.
Items participants are required to bring are a mask to check in, towel and/or yoga mat and a water bottle.
An email will be sent to interested participants with more information once the form is filled out.
Every workout will be simple and basic, with some advanced movements, depending on the level of the client's athleticism performed during the group session. There is a limit of 10 clients per session, because of the limited spots and equipment available for the outside training.
Sessions cost $8 and run 11 a.m. to noon and 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
To register, go to cornerstoneicearena.com.
Born and raised in Lockport, Polk is one of only a handful of Lockport Lions running backs in history to top 1,000 rushing yards in a season. His grid talents also included kickoff and punt returns, which ultimately helped launch several potential professional grid careers.
After graduating with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from the University of Albany, where he also excelled in football for the Great Danes, Polk signed a professional contract to play Arena Football in the Indoor Football League for the Bloomington Edge in Illinois.
A high ankle sprain ended that opportunity, but opened up several other doors for him with his natural talent for teaching fitness ultimately landing him the head trainer's job at Cornerstone CFCU.
Contact Coach Dorian at the arena at dpolk@cornerstoneicearena.com or call him at 438-7698 Ext. 503.
